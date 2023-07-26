A triple murder in Assam’s Kumarpatty area of Golaghat district has created shockwaves across the state where a 25-year-old Muslim man named Nazibur Rahman Bora killed his 24-year-old wife Sanghamitra Ghosh along with her father Sanjeev Ghosh and mother Junu Ghosh at their residence on 24 July.

The elderly couple tried to protect their daughter but all three of them were stabbed to death. The accused is a mechanical engineer from the Central Institute of Technology, Kolkata, and hails from the same neighbourhood. He surrendered to the police and was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, including murder, on the evening of 24 July.

Reference Golaghat triple murder case – legacy facts and police action thereof –

Accused: Nazibur Rahman Bora (25 yrs)

S/O Lt. Khelilur Rahman Bora,

R/O 1st Rail gate, Kumarpatty, PS-Golaghat Sadar,

Academic Qualification: BE… pic.twitter.com/gcrD6kbtcU — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 25, 2023

Moreover, he has admitted to his crime. The police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 448 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code and are presently conducting an investigation. A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Forensic Science Laboratory has arrived in Golaghat to help with the investigation.

Ankita Ghosh, the victim’s younger sister, was in a video conversation with the family from Jorhat University where she is a student. She witnessed the entire gruesome incident where the perpetrator broke into their home and savagely murdered the whole family with a knife.

The relatives immediately hurried to the location as soon as she informed her aunt about the horrific incident. However, the three individuals had already been killed by the time they arrived and he had fled from there. In addition, he also kidnapped his 9-month-old son after committing the horrifying deed.

The relatives notified the Golaghat police, who reached the scene. They began conducting search operations in multiple spots throughout Golaghat in order to apprehend the culprit. Later, he turned himself in at the police station after he realised the imminent risk of trying to escape after carrying out the homicide. He was carrying the 9-month-old child while entering the police station to surrender.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also met the grieving family and reiterated, “In Assam, be it Nazibur Rahman or any other individual, we stand firm in our commitment that crime has no place in our state. Our resolve remains unwavering – no criminal shall escape justice.”

The Director General of Assam Police assured that the instructions will be adhered to and an extensive probe will be conducted. He further added that previous lapses will also be visited and rectified.

Sir, instructions shall be complied with. We would ensure fool proof charge sheet against perpetrator/s and abettors. Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including validity of the marriage certificate adduced in previous investigation shall also be looked at.… https://t.co/RPq04bLZRK — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 26, 2023

The sequence leading up to the horrible event

Nazibur Rahman Bora and Sanghamitra Ghosh first connected on Facebook in June 2020, during the lockdown period and soon after started dating. The former had been staying in Golaghat at the time. In October 2020 they eloped to Kolkata, after which her parents filed a First Information Report against Nazibur Rahman Bora under IPC Section 366 (kidnapping).

Following the registration of the case, Sanghamitra was recovered from Kolkata and returned to Golaghat by the local police. However, the two had tied the knot there through a court ceremony in Kolkata before they were located by police.

Her parents lodged another FIR against their daughter in March of 2021 in which they charged her with theft, leading to another twist in the case. She was captured and held in custody for 37 days after the complaint was filed under IPC Section 380, and she moved back to her family home after securing bail.

The duo left once more for Chennai, Tamil Nadu in January 2022 and lived there for five months. She ended up being pregnant there and both moved back to his place in Golaghat in August 2022. She gave birth to their son two months later, in November.

Their marriage soured after some time and she escaped to her parents’ home in March of the next year and accused her spouse of torture and abuse. As a result, the police filed a case under IPC Sections 443 (wrongful confinement), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against him. He was arrested and was later released on bail after being imprisoned for 28 days in relation to the case.

Tensions between the two families expanded afterwards with arguments developing over his wish to meet his wife and child. Sanghamitra Ghosh and her family members were named in an FIR submitted in April by his brother, who claimed that they had assaulted and beaten Nazibur Rahman Bora. The allegation is currently being probed.

Furthermore, everything took a dreadful turn on 24 July when the offender brutally murdered his wife, mother and father-in-law in their house which left the entire state shell-shocked and in despair. Now a case under sections 302 and 448 have been registered against him.