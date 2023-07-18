A post by an unknown girl asking help to choose one from 14 prospective grooms on a matrimonial site has been going viral, for different reasons.

“Confession”, the post read, “29, Female, B.Com. Not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused. Which one should I choose. Please help”.

The unknown woman, apparently a 29-year-old B.Com graduate had diligently listed all 14 prospective grooms along with details of their age, salary, company name, and job location.

The companies include some of India’s most sought-after employers, including Flipkart, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Unacademy. Even a doctor in Delhi seems to be interested.

Two prospective grooms even had additional details after their listing. A 34-year-old guy working for ICICI bank in Kolkata has “Bald” mentioned specifically, adding a shortcoming that might cause him to be rejected by Miss BCom pass.

Another guy, a 32-year-old man working with BCG in Mumbai, is earning a whooping 45 lakhs per annum, but as Miss BCom noted down, he is “just 5 feet 5 inches” tall.

Miss B.Com’s post has caught social media in a whirlwind of shock and outrage and indignant reactions over the blatant objectification of these 14 men, all apparently interested to marry Miss B.Com pass.

CA Shubham Agrawal announced that the only goal in his life now is to fall in love with someone, so “he doesn’t get judged by a 29-year-old BCom girl.”

only goal in life now is to fall in love with someone so that I don't get judged by a 29 YO bcom like this pic.twitter.com/kLRakIu71h — CA Subham Agrawal (@ca_whotravels) July 17, 2023

A person named Aryan Trivedi shared his anger, asking how can a 29-year-old “aunty” judging such highly qualified guys.

“Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career, and then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o B.Com aunty who’s not even working as of now What is this bs system?” Aryan lamented.

Well, Aryan, this system is called the great Indian arranged marriage market.

Popular handle Squint Neon, however, had an entirely different take on the issue. He blamed Miss B.Com for disrupting the marriage market by talking with 14 guys at once and causing most other girls to remain single.

Most of the girls on twitter are single because some girls are talking to 14 guys at once pic.twitter.com/1fRaGzVxwm — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 17, 2023

Not all people are mean on social media though. Some people had genuine advice for the woman.

Guy 13, 34(Bald) , RPSG Group , 27 lpa , Kolkata is my choice.



He's exactly what I would imagine a Kolkata guy at 34 to be . Less chances of him sugarcoating his achievements — Rohit Mishra (@rohitisazoke) July 18, 2023

The corporate world has also noticed the careful mention of salary details. “Matrimony websites have the most accurate salary data. With Grapevine, we are trying to be second best”, tweeted corporate chat platform Grapevine.

Matrimony websites have the most accurate salary data. With Grapevine we are trying our best to be second best 😂 pic.twitter.com/64a3qmp8hj — Grapevine – Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) July 18, 2023

Another user had some serious advice. A guy under 30 with less than 20 lakhs per annum salary was suggested as an ideal candidate for her.

Here's how I approach this



Girl is 29 yr old jobless BCOM. For such a girl most of the below options are too good to be safe



For instance, Why is 45 LPA guy or a doc vying for her? Unless guys have some major shortcomings



Under 30 & under 20 LPA seems a realistic bet (no 14) pic.twitter.com/UXa6KZd2rK — Dr Blackpill (@darkandcrude) July 18, 2023

We don’t know who Miss B.Com is, but we wish her the best of luck in finding a suitable candidate to marry.