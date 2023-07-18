Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Unemployed B.Com pass girl has 14 prospective grooms to choose from, viral post triggers myriad reactions

"Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career, and then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o B. Com aunty who’s not even working as of now. What is this bs system?" a Twitter user lamented. Well, this system is called the great Indian arranged marriage market.

OpIndia Staff
B. Com graduate has 14 prospective grooms listed as per salary and company
Image created by Bing AI
A post by an unknown girl asking help to choose one from 14 prospective grooms on a matrimonial site has been going viral, for different reasons.

“Confession”, the post read, “29, Female, B.Com. Not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused. Which one should I choose. Please help”.

The unknown woman, apparently a 29-year-old B.Com graduate had diligently listed all 14 prospective grooms along with details of their age, salary, company name, and job location.

The companies include some of India’s most sought-after employers, including Flipkart, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Unacademy. Even a doctor in Delhi seems to be interested.

Two prospective grooms even had additional details after their listing. A 34-year-old guy working for ICICI bank in Kolkata has “Bald” mentioned specifically, adding a shortcoming that might cause him to be rejected by Miss BCom pass.

Another guy, a 32-year-old man working with BCG in Mumbai, is earning a whooping 45 lakhs per annum, but as Miss BCom noted down, he is “just 5 feet 5 inches” tall.

Miss B.Com’s post has caught social media in a whirlwind of shock and outrage and indignant reactions over the blatant objectification of these 14 men, all apparently interested to marry Miss B.Com pass.

CA Shubham Agrawal announced that the only goal in his life now is to fall in love with someone, so “he doesn’t get judged by a 29-year-old BCom girl.”

A person named Aryan Trivedi shared his anger, asking how can a 29-year-old “aunty” judging such highly qualified guys.

“Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career, and then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o B.Com aunty who’s not even working as of now What is this bs system?” Aryan lamented.

Well, Aryan, this system is called the great Indian arranged marriage market.

Popular handle Squint Neon, however, had an entirely different take on the issue. He blamed Miss B.Com for disrupting the marriage market by talking with 14 guys at once and causing most other girls to remain single.

Not all people are mean on social media though. Some people had genuine advice for the woman.

The corporate world has also noticed the careful mention of salary details. “Matrimony websites have the most accurate salary data. With Grapevine, we are trying to be second best”, tweeted corporate chat platform Grapevine.

Another user had some serious advice. A guy under 30 with less than 20 lakhs per annum salary was suggested as an ideal candidate for her.

We don’t know who Miss B.Com is, but we wish her the best of luck in finding a suitable candidate to marry.

