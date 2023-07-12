The Fatehpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a 23-year-old Muslim guy on charges of kidnapping, raping and converting a minor Hindu girl to Islam. The 16-year-old victim was lured to the brick kiln by a married individual and father of one child named Saif Ali.

A cleric was called at the location and she was made to embrace Islam after which the accused raped her there. She stated that following the conversion, the cleric who is presently being hunted by the police informed her that she is now a Muslim.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Jafarganj police station area of Fatehpur. On 7 July, the day of the girl’s disappearance, her mother lodged a missing complaint with the police in which Saif Ali, a native of Jehanabad, was indicted of enticing the former and a case under the Indian Penal Code of 363 and 366 for kidnapping was registered. She was recovered on the 11th and handed over to her family members and the perpetrator who also worked at a brickyard was apprehended.

The victim asserted that she first met the offender at a store close to the brick kiln a month and a half ago. They both exchanged phone numbers and then struck up a conversation. She mentioned that he lied to her about his marital status. Afterwards, he brought her along and locked her up. Then he proceeded to rape her and summoned the cleric to change her religion.

According to the minor, the cleric and the culprit made her utter something in Urdu and then claimed that she has now converted to Islam. Subsequently, Saif Ali began calling her Rubina and sexually assaulted her. She disclosed that she had once tried to escape the place he had been holding her in. However, she was beaten after being caught. The police have also added the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and religious conversion clauses against him based on her allegations.