On the 26th of July, the US House Oversight Committee will hold a historic open hearing regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). In the hearing, three witnesses will share their experiences with UFOs. The House’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will conduct the hearing. The live streaming of the hearing will start at 7:30 PM (IST) on GOP Oversight’s Youtube channel. You can watch the live stream by clicking here.

People MURDERED To 'Protect' UFO Secret Programs, David Grusch Prepared To Testify



New interview with Ross Coulthart on The Hill. Ross says that David Grusch wants to tell us everything he can during the UAP hearing tomorrow morning at 10am EST.#ufotwitter #ufoX #uap #ufos… pic.twitter.com/pMOeQBiSdM — Mike Colangelo (@MikeColangelo) July 25, 2023

According to a January report by the Director of National Intelligence, the federal government recorded around 510 UFO sightings since 2004. The government stated that it has closed a majority of the sighting after the objects were determined as airborne trash, drones, or Chinese surveillance devices. However, around 171 sightings were marked “uncharacterized and unattributed.”

Interestingly, the number of “close encounters” reported has increased in recent years with around 366 sightings of UAPs reported since March 2021. As per procedure, the hearing will start with opening statements and it will be followed by questions from members of Congress.

The conservatives will lead the hearing

The Republican Congressman from Tennessee, Tim Burchett will be co-heading the probe while Republican Congresswoman from Florida Anna Paulina Luna will be the co-investigator.

In a briefing held last week, Burchett claimed that the federal officials had been stonewalling them ever since they tried to dive into the mystery.

He said, “We’ve had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. There are a lot of people who don’t want this to come to light.”

According to Burchett, the US holds proof of mind-boggling technology that defies the laws of physics known to mankind. However, he assured everyone that they will unravel the truth as they are fed up with cover-ups.

He said, “We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. Whatever the truth may be. We’re done with the cover-up.”

Similarly, the Representative from Florida, Luna stated that the status quo on the part of the U.S. government has been to leave the American public in the dark regarding information about UAPs. They have refused to answer questions posed by whistleblowers and avoided the concerns Americans have about the possible threats UAPs pose to US national security and public safety.

Claiming that the issue impacts the transparency and accountability of the government, they will bring this topic to light.

Three witnesses will share their experiences with the committee

Three witnesses who will share their testimonies before the committee include –

David Grusch – He is a former Air Force veteran and ex-member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He worked in a special unit to study UFOs. Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves – He has first-hand accounts of UFO encounters. Former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor – He is known for his close encounter with a Tic Tac-shaped craft that was captured in a viral video.

In a June article in the Debrief, Grusch claimed that the US government had recovered partially or fully intact UFOs of “exotic origin” for decades.

In an exclusive NewsNation interview, Grusch alleged the U.S. government has a “secret alien spacecraft retrieval program”. He has been further claiming that he received extensive classified information about deeply covert programs.

The committee will like to examine Grusch’s claim whether the Pentagon allegedly possesses ‘intact and partially intact’ alien UFOs or craft of non-human origin.

Chris Mellon was the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence under President Bill Clinton’s and President George W. Bush’s administrations. He has been backing Grusch’s claims and asserts that the U.S. had recovered alien technology.

While speaking to NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, Mellon said, “I’ve been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this earth by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials.”

Before the hearing, Former Navy pilot Graves wrote, “UAPs are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported. These sightings are not rare or isolated; they are routine.”

Similarly, Retired Navy Commander David Fravor previously described an incident near San Diego on “60 Minutes.” He recounted a strange encounter during a 2004 training exercise. According to him, he was accompanied by another pilot and they observed a white Tic-Tac-like object above a region of roiling whitewater.

He added that the object had no markings, wings, or exhaust plumes. It performed swift manoeuvres, mirroring Fravor’s F/A-18F as he approached for a closer inspection.

Timeline – How the issue came into mainstream

Here is a timeline of how the issue which was once taboo started coming openly in the public and now an open hearing is being held on UFO sightings.

In December 2017, the New York Times report revealed that the Department of Defense had conducted a secretive UFO research program. It was called ‘the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program’. It was done at the behest of Democratic Senator from Nevada, Herry Reid.

According to the report, he had attended a series of clandestine meetings with a group of high-powered businessmen, scientists, and engineers. This happened a decade earlier and the group discussed ways to explore the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

In May 2019, the Times reported that Navy pilots had encountered flying objects in 2014 and 2015 off the Atlantic Ocean coast. These objects displayed no visible engine or exhaust plumes, intruding on Navy aircraft formations and flying at “hypersonic speeds.” The encounters prompted the Navy to establish new guidelines for reporting UFOs.

Following this incident, in June 2019, a series of classified congressional briefings on UFOs were held. This prompted members of Congress to speak publicly about their interest in the Pentagon’s knowledge of sightings. Democratic Senator Mark Warner (Virginia) and then Republican Senator Mark Walker (North Carolina) after receiving the briefings expressed their concerns. They claimed that the Department of Defense was stifling reports of UFO sightings by Navy and Air Force members.

In April 2020, the Pentagon declassified several videos showing Navy pilots witnessing UFOs in three distinct incidents from 2004 and 2015. While intelligence officials stated that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity connected to these objects, they did not completely dismiss the possibility.

Later, in June 2020, Republican Senator Marco Rubio led Senate Intelligence Committee ordered the Defense Department to commission a report cataloging UFO sightings.

As of December 2021, Congress established the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office through the National Intelligence Agency and the Defense Department. The purpose of this office is to investigate UFOs, and it was included in the annual defense spending bill. The office is mandated to provide Congress with regular updates on UFO sightings and their analysis of these objects.

In May 2022, Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years.

In July 2023, Republican Senator Mike Rounds (South Dakota) and Democratic Senator from New York Chuck Schumer introduced legislation to report all UFO sightings. The bill mandated the US government to report all UFO sightings to a review board that would have the authority to declassify the information.

The same month, in June 2023, Congress announced that the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing on UFOs on the 26th of July.

Various videos from different parts of the world have emerged, capturing unidentified flying objects (UFOs) navigating through the skies. These include a triangular craft observed hovering over a military base in California and an unidentified object swiftly moving across the sky in the Middle East. The committee will like to find answers for these mysterious sightings.