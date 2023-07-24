On July 24, Monday, a video went viral on Twitter, wherein a hapless Muslim girl is seen crying for help. Claiming that she is being tortured by her kin and her life is in danger, she asks UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help her quit Islam. Some police officers are seen trying to pacify her. She is then made to sit in a police van and driven away.

The video was first shared by Sudarshan TV. The girl was reportedly complaining outside the court premises in Rampur. She accused her relatives of stripping her naked and torturing her. She is heard crying and telling the police that her relatives stripped her of her clothes.

She then shouts, “Yogi Adityanath ji mujhe aisa burqa nahi chahiye jo nanga karta ho (Yogi ji I do not want a burqa that strips you naked), I hate the Muslims, I hate the Muslims. Yogi Adityanath sir…pls sir help me, mein Muslim dharam chodna chahati hoon, mujhe Muslim dharam se nafrat hai (I want to quit Islam, I hate Islam)” she said accusing her relatives of pressuring her to take back some complaint she filed against them. She added that she fears that her life is in danger and that she might get killed by her kin.

According to Jagran, the Muslim girl created a ruckus outside the SP office in Rampur on July 21, after she went to the court in connection with a case she has filed against her relatives. She alleged that her relatives forced her to take back the 2 complaints she had filed against them.

She further accused them of trying to strip her naked and torturing her when she refused to accede to their demands.

Civil Lines Kotwali in-charge Sharad Panwar, meanwhile, said that the girl seemed to be depressed. She came to the court on the date of the hearing of the case. She was sitting in the chamber with her advocate. Someone informed the advocate’s wife about her presence after which the advocate’s wife came to the court. The girl and the advocate’s wife reportedly got into an argument with each other, following which the girl created a ruckus outside the court premises. The girl was released when no complaint was received from any side.

उक्त घटना दि0 21.07.23 की कचहरी परिसर की है। महिला का अधिवक्ता की पत्नी से झगड़ा हो गया था। जिस कारण महिला द्वारा आवेश में आकर अपना कपड़ा उतार दिया था। पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर महिला को कपड़ा पहनाया गया। महिला की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सि0ला0 पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गयी है । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) July 24, 2023

Tweeting about the incident, the Rampur police wrote, “The above incident happened outside the court premises on July 21. The woman had a fight with the advocate’s wife. Because of this, the woman had taken off her clothes in a fit of rage. The woman was dressed by the police immediately after reaching the spot. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a report has been lodged at the police station.