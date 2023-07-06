The White House has declined to answer yet again a question about Navy Joan Roberts, the estranged granddaughter of US President Joe Biden. Navy Joan Roberts is Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old child with Luden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C.

Referring to a report published by the New York Times on July 1, 2023, a reporter, during the daily White House press briefing, asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “There was a story in the New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the President acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?”

Jean-Pierre replied saying, “I don’t have anything to share from here.”

On 1st July, the NYT published a report titled “Hunter Biden’s Daughter and a Tale of Two Families”. The report talked about the battle between Lunden Alexis Roberts and Hunter Biden over child support for 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts.

The battle ended on 29th June after both parties agreed that Hunter Biden, now a painter by profession, would hand over some of his paintings to the toddler. He will also be providing a monthly support payment to Navy Joan Roberts and in turn, Luden Alexis Roberts agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child’s last name to “Biden.”

The Biden’s have resisted a lengthy fight over getting Lunden Alexis Roberts to drop her request seeking the Biden surname for her daughter. She reportedly said the decision to drop the request was mutual.

“We both want what is best for our daughter, and that is our only focus,” she said.

Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge his seventh grandchild

In the past too, the White House has refused questions about the case. It has reportedly been emphasized in several meetings in recent years that the Bidens have six grandchildren and not seven.

President Joe Biden too has publicly declared in April this year at the White House’s “Take Your Child to Work Day” that he has six grandchildren.

According to a report, Biden spoke to his staffers’ children and said that he speaks to six grandkids daily and that he is crazy about them.

The “six” grandchildren include Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, Hunter’s daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle; Natalie, 18, and Robert, 16, the children of his late son Beau Biden and wife Hallie; and 3-year-old Beau, Hunter’s son with current wife Melissa Cohen.

Who is Lunden Alexis Roberts?

Lunden Alexis Roberts is the mother of Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts. She was working as a stripper at the Mpire Club in Washington DC under the stage name “Dallas”.

Hunter Biden was reportedly a regular visitor at the club. Roberts had a brief affair with Hunter Biden about five years ago that resulted in a pregnancy, not long after he ended a torrid affair with Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau Biden.

Lunden gave birth to Navy in August 2018. A paternity test had confirmed that Navy was in fact Hunter Biden’s daughter.

A paternity suit was filed in May 2019 — the same month Hunter Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, with whom he now shares a young son named Beau after his late brother, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.

