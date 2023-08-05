‘102 FIRs, over 200 arrested’: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij say Nuh violence was the result of ‘big planning’

On Friday, August 4, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a “big game” was planned for Nuh violence. Minister Vij, however, added that the state government will not draw early conclusions without proper investigation. It is notable that violence erupted in the Nuh area after a mob attacked Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday. Anil Vij said that internet services will be reinstated in the violence-hit areas as the situation improves.

“There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands, and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, some people had arranged weapons as well. All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done. Internet services will be restored after the situation improves,” Vij said.

#WATCH | On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, some people… pic.twitter.com/kfioQKYXDd — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

The state home minister further informed that 102 FIRs have been registered and 202 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence. In addition, 80 people are in preventive detention. Minister Anil Vij also said that the firing incidents were pre-planned adding that stones were collected for attack and rioters were firing bullets from hills.

“A total of 102 FIRs have been registered. 202 people have been arrested and 80 are in preventive detention. We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned…stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire. We are collecting information and taking action against the people responsible. We will run bulldozers as and when required. We will investigate if there was any prior input regarding the incident,” Vij said.

#WATCH | On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "A total of 102 FIRs have been registered. 202 people have been arrested and 80 are in preventive detention. We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned…stones were collected on the roofs and… pic.twitter.com/RgzzQvoXTy — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Notably, OpIndia earlier reported that the FIR specifically mentions that the Muslim mob was firing from the mountainside.

Minister Vij on Friday also hinted that there may have been a mastermind behind the communal violence. He added that the “culprits of the violence will not be spared and whoever masterminded the violence will also be made to pay.” The minister went on to say that the rioters will be made to pay for the damage caused to public property. He also assured “bulldozer action” as and when necessary.

Vij stated that police were taking statements and inspecting CCTV footage. He also requested media covering the Nuh clashes since Monday to send videos and feeds to police to assist them in their investigation. He made the same appeal to those who were in the Yatra procession where the violence commenced.

Nuh Superintendent and Deputy Commissioner transferred

According to official directives, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Prashant Panwar were transferred on Friday.

Haryana government’s Posting/Transfer orders for Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner (Image via IndianExpress)

Narendra Bijarniya, who previously had the additional charge in Singla’s absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to one of the orders. Meanwhile, Singla, who was on leave when violent clashes erupted in the district on Monday, will now serve as the SP of Bhiwani. Prashant Panwar, who was also the CEO of the Mewat Development Agency, will be succeeded by Dhirendra Khadgata. Panwar had been transferred to the Fisheries Department as a Special Secretary.

“Nuh was becoming the new Jamtara”

As reported earlier, a Cyber Police Station in Nuh was attacked and vandalised during the recent violence. The communal attack was allegedly used to erase cybercrime history from police records. Speaking about the incident on Friday, Minister Vij said that “the government has taken the incident seriously and a probe is on to find who attacked the police station and what all criminal records were destroyed.”

Minister Anil Vij further asserted that Nuh was becoming a new Jamtara, the Jharkhand district often dubbed India’s cyber crime hotspot.

As part of a massive crackdown on cybercriminals in April of this year, the Haryana Police carried out numerous raids in the Nuh district. Over 5,000 police officers from 102 police units raided 14 villages in Nuh and apprehended 125 cybercriminals. During the raids, the police teams seized a sizable quantity of items, including card swipe machines, smartphones, computers, Aadhaar cards, and ATM cards.

“Now the cyber station that has been attacked, and the way attempts have been made to tamper with the files, has made us launch an investigation into whether cyber thugs attacked the computer systems also of the police station,” the Haryana Home Minister said as he recalled police action on cybercriminals in April.

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On 31st July 2023, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. As Islamist mob attacked the Hindu procession, triggering clashes, arson and firing. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 6, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.