In the last week, multiple instances surfaced where non-Muslim youths were subjected to harassment and abuse by Muslim hardliners due to their interactions or conversations with Muslim girls. Separate incidents in Vadodara and Ahmedabad on 26th August 2023 were reported. In the past two days, a video originating from Ahmedabad has gained widespread attention.

The video depicts a Muslim mob stopping a Hindu young man traveling with a Muslim girl on a bike, and subjecting them to verbal abuse and physical violence. The young man was also threatened with dire consequences. Following the viral spread of this video, the targeted youth filed a formal complaint at the Danilimda police station. Consequently, the authorities apprehended the three individuals identifiable in the video for their involvement in the incident.

According to reports, on Saturday, 26th August 2023, the victim, Kishan, was going home on his two-wheeler with a Muslim girl who happens to be his neighbor. Three Muslim youths, Akbar, Faizan, and Hussain, who were already following him near Chirag High School at Danilimda, stopped his scooter and started beating him up by saying ‘You are a Hindu, why do you interact with our Muslim girl’. In the meantime, someone made a video of the entire incident and it went viral.

The OpIndia team tried to contact the victim youth Kishan alias Sunil Subramania Ramodar, a resident of Jamnadas’s chawl in Behrampura. But during the attack on him, the mob had stolen his mobile so he could not be contacted on the phone. But when we spoke to his brother, we got in touch with Kishan.

As per the filed complaint, the individual featured in the video has been recognized as Kishan, also known as Sunil Subramania Ramodar. He resides with his family at Jamnadas’s Chawl in the Behrampura region and supports his household by working at an idli-vada stall.

Kishan told OpIndia that on Saturday, 26th August 2023, he was going on his two-wheeler with a Muslim girl he knows, headed to his residence. The Muslim girl lives in his neighborhood, therefore he had offered a lift to her on the way home. While passing by Chirag School, precisely in front of Moti Bakery on the route from Khodiyarnagar to Danilimda, they came across Akbar Khan Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Hussain Sayyed. Immediately, the trio confronted them, physically assaulting both Kishan and the girl. The assailants also said, ‘You’re Hindu, why are you with our Muslim girl?’

He further said that this is a Muslim-dominated area, so in a few minutes, when a Muslim crowd gathered there, these people provoked others and said, ‘This Hindu is roaming around with our Muslim girl’. At the same time, they also harassed and misbehaved with the Muslim girl. As can be seen in the viral video, the Muslim mob rudely pulled out the burqa of the girl.

Kishan further said, “Someone from the crowd also snatched my mobile phone and stole it during the scuffle with me. They even threatened to kill me. Right now my family is very scared. The family includes my mother, two sisters and a younger brother. All the responsibility of the family is on me. I run the family by working on an idli-vada stall. I feel a threat to my life and that of my family.”

According to the latest information, on the basis of the complaint lodged by Kishan and the viral video, Danilimda police have arrested three persons from Danilimda, who attacked the young man and the girl. The three persons have been identified as Akbar Khan Pathan (resident of Pathan’s Chawl, Danilimda), Faizan Sheikh (resident of Chirag Park, Bombay Hotel, Danilimda) and Hussain Sayyed (resident of Allahnagar, Danilimda) respectively. Police are still identifying the others seen in the video.

Talking to the media, ACP Milap Patel of Ahmedabad K Division said, “After the video went viral, a case has been registered against the accused and three persons have been arrested. However, in this case, other people who are also seen in the video are being searched.”

Lately, many videos have surfaced in which Muslim mobs are seen chasing and stalking Muslim girls who are friends with non-Muslim men. A similar video surfaced in April this year from the Muslim-dominated Juhapura area of Ahmedabad in which Muslim youths were seen harassing a hijab-clad Muslim woman for talking to a Hindu youth.

A similar incident also occurred in Hyderabad recently, where a burqa-clad girl travelling with her non-Muslim male friend was harassed and misbehaved. The incident occurred on 26th August in the Jubilee Hills area and 3 minors were booked by police for harassing the couple.