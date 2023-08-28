Tuesday, August 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAhmedabad: Muslim mob assaults a burqa-clad woman and a Hindu man travelling with her,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Ahmedabad: Muslim mob assaults a burqa-clad woman and a Hindu man travelling with her, video goes viral

"Shoot her video. Take her pictures, I will show them to her parents," one of the assaulters is heard saying in the video as the other tries to remove her burqa.

OpIndia Staff
Ahmedabad Muslim burqa assault
Muslim woman and her friend assaulted by a mob
6

An undated video of an allegedly Muslim mob beating up a burqa-clad woman for traveling with a Hindu man has gone viral on social media. The video is allegedly from near the Chirag High school in Vasna, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a mob confronts the duo and thrashes them.

In the video, a group of ruffians are seen assaulting a Muslim woman who tries to hide her face with the help of a burqa. However, the men forcibly removed her veil and threatened to share her video with her family.

“Shoot her video. Take her pictures, I will show them to her parents,” one of the assaulters is heard saying in the video.

Subsequently, the video pans to the Hindu man who was traveling with the Muslim woman. “Shoot his video as well. How dare he roams around with Muslim women,” an unidentified assaulter speaks in the video, even as the Hindu man gets slapped around.

Rising number of incidents of harassment of Muslim women travelling with Hindu men

Lately, many videos have surfaced in which Muslim mobs are seen chasing and stalking Muslim girls who are friends with Hindu men. A similar video surfaced in April this year from the Muslim-dominated Juhapura area of Ahmedabad in which Muslim youths were seen harassing a hijab-clad Muslim woman for talking to a Hindu youth.

In the viral video, some Muslim youths chase a young woman sitting behind a young man who is driving a two-wheeler vehicle. Later, the young Muslim woman is stopped by Muslims who harass the girl with abusive words as they preach to the girl to find friends within the same community rather than befriending any ‘kafir’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,411FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com