An undated video of an allegedly Muslim mob beating up a burqa-clad woman for traveling with a Hindu man has gone viral on social media. The video is allegedly from near the Chirag High school in Vasna, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a mob confronts the duo and thrashes them.

This is from Ahmedabad!



Burqa of a muslim lady forcefully removed by Muslim mob for roaming with a Hindu boy.



Boy and Girl abused and beaten by Muslim mob.@sanghaviharsh @GujaratPolice this incident happened near Chirag High School. Please strict take action. pic.twitter.com/uf7o66DK8S — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 28, 2023

In the video, a group of ruffians are seen assaulting a Muslim woman who tries to hide her face with the help of a burqa. However, the men forcibly removed her veil and threatened to share her video with her family.

“Shoot her video. Take her pictures, I will show them to her parents,” one of the assaulters is heard saying in the video.

Subsequently, the video pans to the Hindu man who was traveling with the Muslim woman. “Shoot his video as well. How dare he roams around with Muslim women,” an unidentified assaulter speaks in the video, even as the Hindu man gets slapped around.

Rising number of incidents of harassment of Muslim women travelling with Hindu men

Lately, many videos have surfaced in which Muslim mobs are seen chasing and stalking Muslim girls who are friends with Hindu men. A similar video surfaced in April this year from the Muslim-dominated Juhapura area of Ahmedabad in which Muslim youths were seen harassing a hijab-clad Muslim woman for talking to a Hindu youth.

In the viral video, some Muslim youths chase a young woman sitting behind a young man who is driving a two-wheeler vehicle. Later, the young Muslim woman is stopped by Muslims who harass the girl with abusive words as they preach to the girl to find friends within the same community rather than befriending any ‘kafir’.