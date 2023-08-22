Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Bangladeshi national Sonia Akhtar lands up in India to meet ‘husband’ Saurabh Tiwari, claims he embraced Islam, married her in Dhaka and fled

The Bangladeshi woman claimed that when a baby boy was born to them, Tiwari deserted her and came back to India.

Screengrab of Sonia Akhtar from viral video
In a repeat of the Seema Haider saga, a Bangladeshi woman named Sonia Akhtar has reached Noida with her one-year-old infant alleging a Noida resident, Saurabh Kant Tiwari, performed ‘Nikah’ with her in 2021 after embracing Islam in Dhaka, Bangladesh and later deserted her.

The woman reportedly approached the Noida police on Monday (August 21), seeking help from the authorities to reunite with her ‘husband’.

In a video that has surfaced, the Bangladeshi woman can be heard telling the media, “He is not agreeing now, he is not taking me with him to his home. I am a Bangladeshi. We got married almost three years ago. I only want to stay with my husband along with our child.”

The Bangladeshi woman, in her complaint, alleged that she met Saurabh Kant Tiwari during his stay in Bangladesh from 4 January 2017 to 24 December 2021. He used to work in Culti Max Energy Pvt Ltd in Dhaka.

She claimed that she got married to Saurabh Kant Tiwari, who lives in the Surajpur area in Noida, as per Islamic rituals in Dhaka on April 24, 2021, after the latter converted to Islam. Later, when a baby boy was born to them, Tiwari deserted her and came back to India, she said, adding that she later came to know that he was already married to an Indian woman and had two children with her.

Speaking about the case, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said that prima facie it appears that Akhtar and Tiwari got married in Bangladesh. The investigation has been handed over to ACP (Women and Child Safety) and all details of the case are seen. Further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

The police officer added the woman has provided the visa and passport details of herself and her child along with her Bangladeshi citizenship card.

The incident has come to the fore a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover Sachin Meena who stays in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered five Pakistan-authorised passports, an unused passport, an identity card, four mobile phones, and two video cassettes from Pakistani woman Seema Haider. The unused passport has incomplete details of name and address.

