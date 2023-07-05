The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has recovered five Pakistan-authorised passports, an unused passport, an identity card, four mobile phones, and two video cassettes from Pakistani woman Seema Haider. The unused passport has incomplete details of name and address.

She was taken, along with her Indian “husband” Sachin Meena and his father, to an undisclosed location for questioning by the UP ATS. So far, reports quoting sources say that no details have come to the fore to suggest a spy angle or her being an ISI agent.

The Pakistani woman was arrested on 4th July for illegally entering India and later released on bail on 7th July. Seema Haider entered India via Nepal over a month ago with her four children to be with her lover, Sachin Meena, in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

Haider was arrested on 4th July from Palwal in Haryana by Noida Police in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh police had also registered an FIR against Seema Haider’s boyfriend Sachin and Sachin’s father Netrapal under Section 120B of the IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 for conspiracy.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS released a brief note amid the ongoing interrogation. According to the brief, Seema Haider had purchased a 39-square-yard house for Rs 12 lakh in Pakistan. She sold the same three months later for the same amount because she wanted to shift to India to be with Sachin Meena.

“At first, on 10th March, Seema Haider arrived in Nepal’s Kathmandu airport from Pakistan’s Karachi airport via UAE’s Sharjah airport on a 15-day tourist visa. On 17th March, she returned to Pakistan’s Karachi airport through the same route.

On 8th March, Sachin Meena reached Gorakhpur from Pari Chowk in Gautambudhnagar and on 9th March he left Gorakhpur for Kathmandu via Sonoli Border. He arrived in Kathmandu in Nepal early morning on 10th March and booked a room in New Vinayak Hotel, the brief note stated.

In a conversation with ANI, the owner of the hotel said, “They came here in March and left after staying here for 7-8 days. Most of the time, they used to be inside their room, go out in the evening and return early because our hotel closes by 9.30-10 pm… Sachin came here first and booked the hotel. He told us that his wife will join him the next day. Seema came the next day… At the time of leaving, Seema left first & Sachin left the next day… Only the two had come, they didn’t have the children with them… He had entered his name as Shivansh. They had made the payment in cash in Indian currency notes.”

#WATCH | Kathmandu | Ganesh – a hotel owner in Nepal claims that UP resident Sachin and Pakistani national Seema Haider stayed at his hotel.



He says, "They came here in March and left after staying here for 7-8 days. Most of the time, they used to be inside their room, go out in… pic.twitter.com/3AshzqNxCL — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Quoting the owner of the hotel in Nepal, ANI confirmed that the couple was living under fake names.

The brief note further states, “Sachin Meena received Seema Haider at the Kathmandu airport on the evening of 10th March and reached the New Vinayak Hotel. The two stayed at the hotel from March 10 to 17.”

Furthermore, Seema Haider made her second visit to Nepal on 11th May. On 10th May, she again arrived at Dubai airport on a 15-day tourist visa but this time along with her four children namely Farhan alias Raj (7 years 6 months), Farwah alias Priyanka (6 years 6 months), Fariha alias Pari (5), and Munni (3). From Dubai airport, she arrived at Kathmandu airport early on 11th May. She boarded a public transport van from Kathmandu for Pokhara in Nepal where she stayed at a hotel.

Early on 12th May, Haider boarded a bus from Pokhara and entered India via the Khunwa border, Siddharthnagar, and on 13th May she arrived at Rubupura cut, Gautam Buddh Nagar via Lucknow and Agra. Sachin had rented a room in advance in Rubupura cut. Haider and Meena were staying in this rented room.

The police have launched a probe into the recoveries made. While the Gautam Buddha Nagar police had reportedly written to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and UP ATS to investigate the evidence that they had gathered so far, the IB has also sought a report from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central force tasked with guarding the Indo-Nepal border in UP and Bihar.