Sunday, August 13, 2023
‘I make love to men daily but in imagination’, Barack Obama wrote in the love letters to his ex

Obama’s ex-girlfriend, Alex had sold these letters and they are currently owned by Emory University. However, they don’t permit it to be photographed or removed.

OpIndia Staff
In his old love letters, Obama admitted that he made love with men, in his imaginations (Image Source - New York Times)
The recent emergence of old love letters written by Former US President Barack Hussein Obama to his ex-girlfriends has revealed some startling confessions, including his own views on homosexuality. 

More than 4-decade-old letters written by Obama to his ex-girlfriends recently resurfaced after David Garrow, Obama’s biographer, gave an interview in which he talked about these issues. Apparently, Garrow obtained these old love letters from three ex-girlfriends of Former US President Obama. Notably, David Garrow is an American writer and author of the book ‘Rising Star: Making of Barack Obama’, a biography of Obama. 

Evidently, in an interview with Meghan Kelly, Garrow talked about how Barack Obama’s ‘fantasy’ of homosexual sex was suppressed for years.  

As per these letters accessed by The Post, Former US President Barack Obama has written about his own “androgynous” mind.

(Image Source – NYT)

Interestingly, Obama also confessed to having an uncanny relationship with men. According to the redacted portion of a now-notorious 1982 letter, Obama admitted to “making love to men daily, but in the imagination.” 

Obama wrote the said letter to his ex-girlfriend Alex McNear in November 1982 when he was around 21 years of age. Back then, both of them were attending Occidental College in Los Angeles. Writing to McNear, Obama said, “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.” 

(Obama’s Ex-girlfriend Alex McNear, Image Source – NYT)

Although Obama’s letter on homosexuality was a part of David Garrow’s 1472-page biography of the US President released in 2017, the actual content of the letter had been redacted by Alex McNear as it could have affected the Presidency of then US President Barack Hussein Obama. 

In an interview, Garrow said, “So when Alex showed me the letters from Barack, she redacted one paragraph in one of them and just said, ‘It’s about homosexuality.” 

In the said love letter, Obama added, “My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency.”  

The Pulitzer- Prize-winning historian Garrow hunted down this paragraph and included it in his book. Obama’s ex-girlfriend, Alex had sold these letters and they are currently owned by Emory University. However, they don’t permit it to be photographed or removed. Instead, Garrow’s friend Harvey Klehr transcribed the paragraphs by hand and sent them to the author. Additionally, Klehr also provided the redacted portion of the letter to The Post. 

However, the Former President’s biographer defended Obama calling it Obama’s youthful musings. NYT reported that in email correspondence, Garrow said, “I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!”

The NYT report added that no official response or comment has been received from any representative of the former US President. 

Obama married Michelle in 1992 and is a father of two. Earlier, in 2004, Barack Obama had declared “Homosexuality is not a choice’. 

