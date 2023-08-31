One of the five perpetrators who killed 36-year-old Amazon manager Harpreet Gill in the alleyways of Bhajanpura in northeastern Delhi on the evening of 29 August after an argument is the gang leader Mohammad Sameer aka Maya bhai. While the search for three other individuals continues, gang leader Mohammad Sameer was caught today along with one of his associates, 18-year-old Bilal Gani alias Mallu.

A look at the Instagram account of Mohammad Sameer, king_maya_302, gives us an insight into his criminal mind. He is seen flaunting weapons, alcohol and ammunition with pride on social media. Mohammad Sameer’s page points out his mobster mentality which he regularly glorifies through his posts and captions. His bio says- Naam – badnam, address – kabristan, umr – jeene ki, shauk – marne ka

Notably, he is charged as the prime accused in the murder of the Amazon manager as well as booked in four other murder cases before the age of 18.

Background of the Maya Gang

Mohammad Sameer adopted the identity “Maya” after being inspired by Vivek Oberoi’s portrayal of the character in the film ‘Shootout at Lokhanwala’. He had allegedly already committed four murders by the time he was considered an adult. He is the leader of the “Maya Gang” in Delhi which is mostly comprised of juveniles.

Sameer’s associates are involved in robberies, shootings, and even killings in the Bhajanpura area. Locals believe that despite frequently being imprisoned for their crimes, they manage to evade justice since they are under the age of 18. They had grown to be a nuisance to the public and the police over the past few years.

With 2,200 followers and the number 302 in his Instagram account, which is a reflection of the Indian Penal Code section for murder, Mohammad Sameer indulged in a blatant display of his criminal behaviour on Instagram.

His Instagram story highlights are replete with footage of him being arrested, police swarming his place and news articles about his infamous antics. He made the decision to ride out on two bikes on the night of August 29, while partying at a house with four of his gang members, Bilal Gani alias Mallu, Sohail alias Bawarchi, Mohammed Junaid alias Biryani and Adnan alias Don.

The gathering was apparently held to honour his recent birthday when he had turned 18 years old. He held a gun in his possession throughout.

When the gang and Harpreet Gill got into a heated altercation on a narrow road in Subhash Nagar in Delhi, the culprits opened fire and shot them in the head at close range. The two were taken to a hospital where the latter is receiving treatment but Harpreet Gill was pronounced dead by the doctors at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

According to the police, the other three assailants have been identified as 23-year-old Sohail alias Bawarchi, 23-year-old Mohammad Junaid alias Biryani and 19-year-old Adnan alias Don.