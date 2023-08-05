Saturday, August 5, 2023
Haryana: Bulldozer action against rioters continues in Nuh on the third day, 15 more structures demolished

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said, "These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners. Some of them were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra in Nuh."

Bulldozer action continued in Nuh for the third day in a row. Image Source: Tribune India
41

On Saturday, 5th August 2023, the demolition drive in the violence-hit Nuh district of Haryana entered its third day, with authorities using bulldozers to dismantle illegal constructions spread across 2.6 acres of land surrounding Nalhar Medical College in the state. According to the police, approximately 15 additional temporary structures were also demolished during the drive.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said, “These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue.”

As per a police official, the demolition drive commenced from Adbar Chowk and is slated to extend all the way to Tiranga Chowk. District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata of Nuh announced a relaxation in the curfew, permitting people to venture out and purchase essential goods between noon and 3 pm.

On Monday, 31st July 2023, tensions gripped several parts of Haryana when stones were pelted at the Jalabhishek Shobha yatra in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat. The procession was taken out to mark the auspicious occasion of Shravan Somwar.

Days after Islamists unleashed violence in the Nuh district of Haryana, the BJP-led State government cracked down on the illegal encroachments of over 200 rioters on Thursday, 3rd August 2023.

While adopting Yogi Adityanath’s signature bulldozer system, the local administration in Tauru in Nuh bulldozed 250 houses of illegal immigrants. Reportedly, many of them were part of the recent rioting in the Mewat region.

The encroachments had cropped up on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in the past 4 years and were mostly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

