Thursday, August 17, 2023
CrimeNews Reports
CBI constitutes a 53-member team to investigate sexual assault and violence cases in Manipur

Three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers including two women officers, Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will lead their respective teams to probe the violence cases in Manipur

CBI sets up 53 member team to investigate Manipur violence cases, includes two women DIGs and 29 women officers
9

On Wednesday (16 August), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) set up a 53-member team to investigate sexual assault and violence cases in Manipur during the Meitei-Kuki violence. The newly constituted team includes two women Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) namely Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi S. Additionally, the CBI team will also include 29 women officers to investigate around a dozen cases. 

The officials said, “The CBI on Wednesday deputed 53 officers, including 29 women officers, from different ranks to probe Manipur violence cases.”

As per media reports, the officials stated that three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers including two women officers, Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will lead their respective teams to probe the violence cases in the state. 

They added that all the officers will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will monitor the probe in various cases.

Earlier, on the 13th of August, the officials communicated that the CBI is set to investigate nine more cases related to Manipur violence. With this, the total number of cases currently under the CBI probe in relation to Manipur violence reached 17. 

However, officials aware of the developments added that the CBI probe would not be limited to these 17 cases. Instead, any other case related to crime against women or sexual assault may also be referred to it on priority, the officials said.


Out of the initial eight cases that were taken over by CBI, two were reportedly related to alleged sexual assault on women in the strife-torn state of Manipur. Back then, the officials added that CBI is likely to take over one more case of alleged sexual assault in the state’s Churachandpur district.

Previously, on the 29th of July, CBI assumed control of the investigation into a case of the incident seen in the viral video from Manipur where two women were paraded naked. Following a reference from the Union Home Ministry, the CBI lodged a fresh FIR in the matter and officially commenced its inquiry. 

Apart from Home Ministry’s stern and no-nonsense stand on such cases, PM Modi assured the citizens of the strife-torn state that the entire country is with Manipur from the ramparts of Red Fort during his Independence Day address. 

He said, “In the last few weeks, a phase of violence was witnessed in the northeast, especially in Manipur. Several people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters was tarnished. However, reports of peace have come during the last few days”.

Earlier, he did the same during his Parliamentary address on the no-confidence motion.  PM Modi said, “I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you”.

