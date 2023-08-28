On 28th August, Congress leader Rashid Alvi blamed Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for wanting to do Jal Abhishek on the last Monday of Shravan. Furthermore, he peddled Muslim victimhood even though it was Islamists who attacked Hindus in Nuh on 31st July. Alvi failed to mention that the Yatra would have been completed on 31st July itself had Islamists not attacked the devotees leading to six deaths, several injuries, and damage to public and private properties.

Speaking to Republic, he said, “The whole country saw what happened during the last Yatra. Several people died. Bulldozer ran on several houses. How many people lost their businesses? VHP wants to start the same storm again. They are saying that they have not asked for permission. They think they are above the law. This shows the BJP govt is standing behind them, and they are not bothered about the law. Those who carry out Yatra without permission should be arrested immediately.”

Yatra commenced with fewer people amid security concerns and G20 preparations

On 28th August, the Jalabhishek Shobhayatra commenced in the presence of 1,900 police personnel and 26 companies of paramilitary forces. Though the Haryana Government and administration did not give permission for Yatra, VHP said they did not need any permission for the same.

Speaking to OpIndia, VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the Yatra led by saints would take place with fewer devotees, local Hindu leaders and members of Panchayats. Those who were not from Mewat did Jalabhishek simultaneously in their local temples.

Congress blamed VHP for wanting to do Jalabhishek on the last day of Saavan, but it was Islamists who attacked Hindus in Nuh

Though Congress leader Rashid Alvi blamed VHP for choosing the last Monday for Jalabhishek, there is enough evidence that it was Islamists who carried out the violence, attacked Hindu devotees, and disrupted the Yatra on 31st July. The complaints and FIRs from the day noted a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacking Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people, including 4 Hindu civilians and two policemen, were killed due to the riots.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists, Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed, leading to his death.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints, and witnesses, the attack appeared planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra that were instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims, saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was most circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

