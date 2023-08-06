The war of words between Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and the Aam Aadmi Party continues unabated even as the two parties are part of the same I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Dismissing the comments of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on the Delhi ordinance bill, Sandeep Dikshit has now responded and said that he doesn’t take people like Gupta seriously.

Responding to Sushil Gupta’s comments asking why Sandeep Dikshit is not supporting AAP in opposing the bill, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “Who is Sushil Gupta? He is the one who used to earlier roam around in Congress demanding a seat. He also came to Congress to do some trade. I don’t take this man seriously. Such people don’t deserve a comment.”

On AAP MP Sushil Gupta, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "Who is Sushil Gupta? He is the one who used to earlier roam around in Congress demanding a seat…He also came to Congress to do some trade. I don't take this man seriously…Such people don't deserve…"

The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier said, “All Congress leaders are standing with AAP on the ordinance. Sandeep Dikshit will have to think about whether or not he is in Congress, is he with Rahul Gandhi or some other Congress.”

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are part of I.N.D.I.A. coalition that has been conjured up to take on PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress party has agreed to support AAP in opposing the bill in the Parliament but that decision has left leaders like Sandeep Dikshit unhappy.

Commenting on the matter on 31 July, Dikshit said, “BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha. This bill should be passed in the House. It is according to the present circumstances of Delhi. If you want to provide authority to Delhi, then it should be elevated to the status of a full state. In my opinion, it is wrong to oppose the bill.”

The statement was opposite to the grand old party’s stand to oppose the measure which led to a verbal tussle between the Congress veteran and the AAP leaders. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had said, “When the Congress leadership has decided to oppose the bill, then what Sandeep Dikshit has to say on this does not matter.”

Notably, the Congressman earlier remarked that he could have shown the “real truth of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance” to Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who called the mohalla clinics run by the Delhi government “overhyped” and that he was left “disappointed” after a visit to one such facility at Panchsheel Park.

Wish you'd met us also – wud have shown real truth of @ArvindKejriwal edu, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption …….



Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in @INCIndia

Commenting on the ongoing war of words between the two “alliance partners”, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “With such friends who need enemies. This isn’t anything close to the spirit of I.N.D.I.A. This is just an opportunistic alliance of people who have nothing in common, least of all a mission or vision for the country.”

After Dinesh Gundu Rao busted the "World Class Health Model" of AAP by calling it over hyped now Sandeep Dikshit & Mr Maken continue to expose it further by saying that AAP indulges in rampant corruption & in every area the truth is something else.







With… pic.twitter.com/uBXe0rEVNT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2023

Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the country’s national capital Delhi, was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3, and is set to be presented in the Upper House on August 7.