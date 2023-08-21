Delhi police arrest Premoday Khakha, Deputy Director of Delhi govt’s women and child development department, accused of raping a minor: Details

Delhi Police on Monday detained the Delhi government official Premoday Khakha who has been accused of raping a minor over several months.

“We have detained the accused and are interrogating him,” The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi told ANI.

The DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case was registered at Burari Police Station of North District.

The senior government official has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy. The accused is a Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ordered the suspension of the official accused of rape and has sought a report from his Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.

Background of the case: Deputy Director posted at Delhi’s Women and Child development raped minor victim, preyed on her during Church visit, wife gave victim abortion pill

On 11th August, Delhi Police booked Premoday Khakha, a deputy director posted at the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government for raping a minor girl. The incident came to light after the victim was admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital to treat an anxiety attack. During counselling at the hospital, the victim revealed that the deputy director raped her several times.

The hospital informed Burari Police Station and an FIR was registered. The victim is not in a position to submit her statement in front of a Magistrate under Section 154. The police have questioned the accused and FIR has been registered under Sections 376(2), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

In the FIR, the 14-year-old victim accused the deputy director’s wife of involvement as well. As per the police, the victim’s parents were principals in government schools. She is currently studying in class 12th in a school situated in the civil lines area. The victim said in her statement that she often visited the Church with her family, where the deputy director used to come as well with his family. As they were from the same state, the families became friends.

On 1st October 2020, the victim’s father passed away, after which she used to stay stressed. The deputy director brought her to his house. During her stay at his house, he raped her multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. When the victim got pregnant during that period, his wife asked her to keep quiet. Couple’s son brought medicine from the market to abort the child, which she gave to the victim.

(With inputs from ANI)