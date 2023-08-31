Former US President Donald Trump has said that his Republican presidential opponent Vivek Ramaswamy would be ‘very good’ as a possible Vice Presidential candidate. Trump called Indian-American Ramaswamy “a really good guy” and said he has “got good energy”.

This endorsement comes amidst speculation about who Trump might choose as his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.

JUST IN: Trump says Vivek Ramaswamy would be 'very good' as a possible Vice President candidate — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 30, 2023

During a recent television interview, Trump was asked if has thought of having Vivek Ramaswamy as vice president, to this, Trump lauded Ramaswamy as a talented person who has distinguished himself. Interestingly, Donald Trump who has been at the center of controversies every now and then found Ramaswamy a bit “controversial”.

“I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that. I can’t get upset with him but he’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very very very intelligent person. He’s got good energy and he could be in some form of something. He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s a little bit controversial. I can tell him be a little bit careful some things you have to hold in just a little bit… he’s got a lot of good energy I will tell you and he’s been very nice to me,” Trump said.

Donald Trump on Vivek Ramaswamy as possible VP: ‘I think he’d be very good’ pic.twitter.com/4AXu3xO3Im — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2023

Interestingly, it has been noted that Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump have often expressed their admiration for each other. During the GOP’s presidential debate recently, Ramaswamy hailed Trump as the “best president of the 21st century”.

Reacting to this, Trump stated on his Truth Social account, “This response secured a significant victory for Vivek Ramaswamy in the debate due to something called TRUTH.” Thank you, Vivek!”

Although Ramaswamy’s popularity over the last few months has surged exponentially, an endorsement from Donald Trump, who is keeping away from the Republican presidential debates, would certainly boost his presidential campaign.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump had talked about why he did not show up for the debate on August 24. “You see the polls have come out, I’m leading by 50 and 60 points,” Trump said. “And some of them are at one and zero and two. And I’m saying, ‘Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that? And a network that isn’t particularly friendly, frankly,” Trump said.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

Notably, in May this year, Trump had congratulated Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on his performance in the latest Republican Primary survey conducted by CBS YouGov. Vivek Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of Nikki Hailey, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations in the said polls. In a statement back then, Trump said that he likes Ramaswamy and has only positive things to say about him and his performance.