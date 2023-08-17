In a shocking incident from Kishanganj in Bihar, 62-year-old Mohammad Kalimuddin was burnt to death by his own family members over the belief that he has a ‘hidden treasure’. The shocking incident happened on the evening of 15 August in Dulali village, which is within the jurisdiction of Bahadurganj police station.

A local occultist reportedly tricked the family of the 62-year-old man into believing that he had a secret treasure which consisted of riches and priceless jewellery. The family members continued to put pressure on Kalimuddin to reveal the location of the concealed wealth, but he repeatedly denied knowing anything about it, which incensed his relatives.

He was eventually wrapped in old clothes, doused with petrol and set ablaze on the night of Independence Day. The nearby villagers raced to the scene after hearing his cries, but by the time they arrived, he had already passed away. The Bahadurganj police responded promptly to the information and proceeded to the spot to question the family about the circumstances surrounding the horrifying episode.

Bahadurganj police station sub-inspector Pushpa Kumari said, “One of his sons told us that they burned him to death as it will fill their home with gold and precious jewels.” She added that it was a case related to superstition. She mentioned that every member of the family appeared “mentally ill.”

The dead body was found by the police, who subsequently sent it for an autopsy. The old man’s other son, who worked out of state, is expected to return soon, according to the authorities. Police conveyed, “We will act only after a formal First Information Report (FIR) is registered in this case. We are waiting for his son’s return.”