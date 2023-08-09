On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs was registered on the complaint of Vikram Singh, who is posted at Police Line as a driver. The FIR was registered under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 435, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Armaan, Rizwan, Azad, Salim, Shahrukh, Anis, Aahis and others.

Details of the FIR

In his complaint, Vikram Singh said he was posted for duty to maintain law and order during Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra on 31st July with other police personnel, including head constable Virendra. He was at Khedla Mod Jhanda Chowk when 700-800 rioters of one community attacked them. They had sticks, batons, stones and illegal weapons in their hands.

While police personnel tried to control the mob at the Gaushala roundabout, he was sitting in the vehicle. Suddenly, the rioters opened fire at him intending to kill him. He somehow managed to escape. The rioters burnt his vehicle.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that the police arrested some of the rioters during raids. They were in the process of recovering the illegal weapons used in the attack. Some of the rioters ran from Haryana and absconded. The police have already traced some of them.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st August, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.