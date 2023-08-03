On Wednesday, August 2, Bajrang Dal workers from Himmatnagar who went to seek police permission to protest against anti-Hindu violence in Haryana were detained by the police. Permission was sought for demonstrations at several places following the announcement of nationwide protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on 1st August.

The Sabarkantha district Bajrang Dal coordinator, and co-coordinator of the Himmatnagar region, visited the SP office to seek permission regarding the protest, where they were detained by the police. However, they were released in a few hours.

The incident was shared by the official Twitter handle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Sabarkantha district. VHP tweeted, “As per the VHP’s nationwide call to protest against the brutal attack on Hindus in Haryana’s Mewat, Bajrang Dal Himmatnagar coordinator and a fellow coordinator who had approached the police to seek permission were detained by the A Division police. Is the Gujarat police supporting the jihadis?” The page tweeted an hour later that both office bearers were released.

Attack on Hindus in Nuh in Haryana

A religious Hindu procession in Nuh was attacked by a violent mob on the 31st of July. The mob pelted stones, fired shots, pelted glass bottles, and went on an all-out rampage to attack Hindus. For several hours, around 2,500 Hindus were trapped like hostages at the ancient Nalhar Shiva Temple while trying to escape the violence. They were later rescued by security officials.

Two Home Guards and three civilians were killed during the violence. The number of injured is reported to be more than 60, including many policemen. More than 30 vehicles of people involved in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra, including the police, were vandalised and set on fire. It has been learned that pro-Pakistan slogans were also raised by the mob.

Given the tension, Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Rewari, and Faridabad. Along with schools and colleges, internet service has also been snapped.

VHP gave a call for nationwide agitation

VHP and Bajrang Dal announced a nationwide demonstration on the 2nd of August against the attack on the yatra in Nuh. VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, “Whatever happened in Nuh seemed like a repeat of Direct Action Day. It seemed that Mewat had become a mini Pakistan. It was besieged from all sides. Temples and police posts were attacked.” The VHP in a strong condemnation has said that “this crime will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”