OpIndia Exclusive: ‘800-900 strong mob raised Pakistan Zindabad and Allah-Hu-Akbar slogans’. FIR based on complaint by ASI posted at Nuh Temple reveals details

On 31st July, an Islamic mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Dharmendra, the complainant mentioned that the rioters raised slogans of Allah-Hu-Akbar and Pakistan Zindabad while attacking the devotees at the temple.

Details of the FIR

FIR was registered on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Dharmendra under Sections 148, 149, 295A, 332, 353, 186, 188, 427, 435, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 or Arms Act and Section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. FIR was registered against Lukman, Sahil Wajid Hussain, Jaakar, Mushtaq and 800-900 others.

Source: Haryana Police

ASI Dharmendra, ASI Arun Singh, Head Constable Jitendra, home guard Bir Singh, home guard Trilok, home guard Aijaz, SPO Narendra and other police officials, along with driver Mohammed Bilal were stationed at the temple during the Jalabhishek Yatra.

In his complaint, ASI Dharmendra said he was posted at Nalhad temple for duty during Mewat Jalabhishek Yatra. Around 800-900 unknown people of specific communities started moving towards Shiv Mandir to cause trouble during the religious program in a planned manner. They were raising slogans of Allah-Hu-Akbar and had batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons in their hands.

My associates and I tried to alleviate the situation. We attempted to stop them, but they started pelting stones and opened fire to kill the devotees present for Jalabhishek and police personnel while raising Allah-Hu-Akbar slogans. During the attack, home guards Bir Singh and Trilok got injured.

They tried to argue with them and stop them from attacking. Still, the members of the Muslim community started walking towards the temple while raising Allah-Hu-Akbar and Pakistan Zindabad slogans. ASI fired three shots in the air to disperse the crowd, but instead of running away, the Islamist mob started damaging vehicles parked on the road leading to the temple. They threw petrol on the vehicles and used petrol-filled bottles to burn down the vehicles while raising Pakistan Zindabad and Allah-Hu-Akbar slogans.

