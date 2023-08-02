On 31st July, an Islamic mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs revealed how the Islamist mob attacked a constable and a home guard. They were attacked with batons and sticks. The rioters snatched the weapons and ammunition in their possession. Constable Mandeep pointed out in his complaint that he was in uniform and requested the rioters to let him go, but they did not listen to him.

Details of the FIR

FIR was filed on the complaint of constable Mandeep Singh against 40-50 unknown persons under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 188, 307, 342, 395,397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of Arms Act.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, constable Mandeep Singh said he was going toward Nalhar Road to deliver a pump action gun, 20 bullets of 12 bore gun, and 35 bullets of 9 mm pistol to Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer DSP (Punhana) Ashok Kumar on his bike with home guard Vasudev.

At the bus stand at Adbar crossing, they encountered rioters who were pelting stones. As they tried to escape, motorbike-laden masked men fired shots at them using illegal weapons. While they were trying to escape, around 40-50 rioters attacked them with batons and sticks. Someone from the mob hit Constable Mandeep with a stick on his head. He was saved as he was wearing a helmet, but his helmet broke down.

They snatched weapons and ammunition from the police personnel. Mandeep and his colleague had to leave the bike there and run for their lives. Mandeep mentioned when the attack happened, he was in uniform. He showed the rioters his identity card and requested them to let them go, but they did not listen.

