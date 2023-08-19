A mutton seller Shafi Sheikh was arrested in Gujarat’s Surat for impregnating a minor Hindu girl by luring her into a love trap. The police arrested him after the victim’s family lodged a complaint against Sheikh.

The love jihad case has come to light in Surat city of Gujarat. The accused youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl after luring her into a love trap. The action against him was taken following a complaint by the victim’s family. The accused had forced the minor into an abortion. After this, when the girl’s health deteriorated, the family came to know.

This case is from the Khatodara police station area of Surat. According to reports, the accused Shafi Sheikh is a resident of Bhatar Road. There he used to work at a mutton shop. He came in contact with a 15-year-old girl living in the area through Instagram. A round of conversation started between the two.

The accused then raped the minor girl several times and also made her pregnant once. After this, an abortion was also done. A few days ago, after the girl’s health deteriorated, her family members became suspicious. When the family members questioned her, the truth was revealed.

The family of the victim complained to the police. After this, the accused Shafi Sheikh has been arrested by the police. The victim has been sent for medical examination.