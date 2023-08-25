On August 25, Friday, the Surat Police arrested a Muslim youth living in the city purportedly on a fake Aadhaar card showing himself to be a Hindu. The youth has been identified as Mohammad Tohidul Ajij Haq, originally a resident of West Bengal. The Surat police have recovered three Aadhaar cards from the accused, two of which are forged with one made in a Hindu name, Rohit Sharma.

According to local reports, the accused during interrogation, confessed that he had forged the government document in the Hindu name as he wanted to live in a Hindu area in the city. The police said that Mohammad Tohidul had an affair with a Hindu woman. After marrying her, the accused made a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Rohit Sharma so that they could live in a Hindu locality.

Prior to this, the accused had made another fake Aadhaar card in the name of Ahmed Khan to get a job in Spa. He paid a man named Kamraj Rs 1500 for forging the document.

During questioning, the accused said that he came to Surat seven years ago. He worked as a manager at various spas in the city. At first, he created a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Ahmad Aran Khan, thinking that he would be defamed if the spa got into any sort of controversy or legal entanglement.

Two years ago, he came in contact with a Hindu girl who worked with him. The two fell in love and married each other. After marriage, the girl expressed her inhibition in living in a Muslim-dominated locality. The accused said that he obtained a second bogus Aadhaar card, this time in the name of Rohit Sharma, to enable him to pass as a Hindu and make it easier to get accommodation in the Hindu neighbourhood.

On Friday, Surat SOG arrested him from the Rander town in the city and launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The authorities are currently attempting to determine where he obtained the fake Aadhaar cards and details of the people whom he is in contact with.