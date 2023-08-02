On 2nd August, Gurugram’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya assured Muslim community members that the police would ensure their safety and security. In his statement, ACP Dahiya urged the public not to believe in rumours and assured everything was under control in the district. He also urged all communities to maintain peace and live in harmony. Five FIRs were registered in Sohna Sub Division in relation to the violence in Gurugram in response to the violence in Nuh.

"I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number '112'": Gurugram ACP, Varun Kumar Dahiya #GurugramPolice #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/Ma697ELkf8 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 2, 2023

Replying to media queries, ACP Dahiya said 30 people were put under preventive custody. Eight people have been arrested so far. When asked about the protests announced by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, he said the police were extensively monitoring all the locations. 110 police personnel were deployed exclusively to monitor the situation around communal violence. Furthermore, a total of 2,850 police personnel are deployed across Gurugram to maintain law and order.

The ACP mentioned that Section 144 had been imposed across the district, and special arrangements were made at the sensitive locations. Speaking about the educational institutes, ACP Dahiya said they were shut as a precaution for one day. All institutes were opened on 2nd August as the situation came under control. When asked about the number of deaths and injured in Gurugram, he said only one death and one injured were reported in Anjuman disputed structure (under construction masjid) case.

He said, “Following the incidents in Nuh, incidents of violence were reported in Gurugram on 31st July and 1st August. A total of 15 FIRs have been registered so far against 200 people. Eight accused have been arrested. 30 people were put under preventive custody. One of the FIRs was registered in the Anjuman Masjid case. Two people were injured, out of which one succumbed to injuries. Ankit, Ravinder, Rahul and Rakesh have been arrested in the matter.”

He added Mohammed Saad, who died in the incident, was stabbed while his associate, who is getting treated for his injuries, was shot in the leg. He said, “We have identified the person who opened fire. He will be arrested soon.”

A reporter claimed that police were already present when the incident happened at Anjuman masjid, but ACP Dahiya said police reached there after receiving calls. By then, the accused had escaped. They were identified using CCTV and eyewitness statements. He urged the public not to believe in the rumours that the companies have been asked to opt for Work From Home or that there were any restrictions. He added the traffic flow was smooth and normal.

ACP Dahiya said Hindus were roaming in small groups to target Muslims. He said, “On 1st August, we had inputs about possible attacks. Those boys [Hindus] are roaming in small groups to target Muslim community members. Police have been deployed for their [Muslims] safety. The four incidents of arson that were reported are under investigation.”

#NuhStonePelting: "Accused who fired identified, violence has de-escalated. Don't trust false rumors": Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, Gurugram #GuruGramViolence pic.twitter.com/AVnMbDbFnx — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 2, 2023

He added, “It has come to notice in the last two days that the Muslim community was targeted, especially on social media. Gurugram police condemn the rumours that are being spread. I want to assure Muslim community members that if they feel unsafe, they can dial 112 and inform the police. We received some calls, and I assured them they were safe. They do not have to leave their houses and shops. If someone feels unsafe, Gurugram police will ensure their safety and security.”

He urged members of Muslim and Hindu communities not to leave Gurugram in fear. He said, “I would like to request everyone via media not to believe any rumours spreading, especially using social media. Gurugram police are here to help you.” He added as Gurugram Police companies were sent to Nuh to help the local police, additional companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the city. Ś

He also assured strict action would be taken against Monu Manesar.

