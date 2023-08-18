Friday, August 18, 2023
Haryana: Mukeen raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl in Nuh, sentenced to life in prison after a 3-year-long trial. Read details

The accused is handed down a life sentence. (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)
The accused in the rape and murder case of a 7-year-old (8-year-old according to some reports) girl that took place in Nuh, Mewat in Haryana around four years ago in 2019 has been given a life sentence in addition to a fine of Rs 75,000. Mukeen alias Mukki of Neemli hamlet which falls under Tijara police station of Alwar district has been identified as the culprit.

The crime occurred in the Nuh district’s Gyasiniawas neighbourhood, which is a part of the Firozpur Jhirka police station. According to attorney Akash Tanwar, the minor had gone to pasture goats as usual on 26 December 2019. She did not, however, returned home after dark. The following day, her dead body was discovered in the bushes of Aravalli Hills after a protracted search.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to look into the situation after receiving a complaint from the victim’s father. The investigating team reviewed the CCTV footage that had been installed nearby in order to find the perpetrator. The video showed a man walking with a goat. When the video was shown to the father, he recognised the goat which his daughter had gone to raze. The police recognised the rapist based on the clip and arrested him four days later. They also retrieved the goat that had been stolen as well as other vital documents from his residence, proving his involvement in the crime.

According to the police inquiry, he intended to steal the goat from the little girl and sell it to buy alcohol. While he was stealing the goat, the girl caught him in the act and went to retrieve the goat. Mukeen then caught hold of the little girl, brutally raped her and then strangled her to death.

He was found guilty under section 6 of the (POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other related sections on 11 August. The hearing in the case lasted three years. A special POCSO court of Additional Sessions Judge Narendra Pal sentenced the convict to life imprisonment on 16 August along with a fine of Rs 75,000. The government has also been recommended to give appropriate compensation to the aggrieved party.

