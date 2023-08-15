Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains claim 50 lives, houses washed away in flash floods, roads blocked in catastrophic landslides

The State has reportedly incurred a whopping loss of 7020.28 crores, caused due to heavy monsoon rains.

OpIndia Staff
Landslide in Shimla (Photo Credits: Reuters)
The State of Himachal Pradesh witnessed over 50 deaths between August 13 and August 14 this year after heavy rains resulted in catastrophic landslides.

As per reports, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh and issued a yellow warning for Tuesday (August 15.)

In disturbing visuals that have surfaced on social media, landslides and flash floods are seen washing away residential buildings and blocking key roads including the Shimla-Chandigarh road. In total, 621 roads remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh.

SP (Shimla) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi informed that 14 people were killed in two Shimla landslips. The bodies of 9 of the deceased were recovered from the debris of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area. The bodies of 5 other victims were retrieved from the Fagli area.

The deceased were identified as Harnam, Kamal Kishore, Hemlata, Rahul, Neha, Raksha and Golu. The catastrophic floods and landslides have led to the suspension of the Chardham yatra for a period of 2 days.

The Indian Army is working alongside Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to expedite the rescue and relief work.

Due to the incessant rain, the earth beneath the Kalka-Shimla railway track between Jutogah and Summer Hill was washed away. As such, the State government cancelled the movement of trains between Kandaghat and Shimla.

In the meantime, the Himachal Pradesh government also shut down schools and other educational institutes and moved people to shelters in vulnerable areas.

In a statement, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in last 24 hours. Over 20 people are still trapped, the death toll can also increase. Search and rescue operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organise any cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day.”

The State has reportedly incurred a whopping loss of 7020.28 crores, caused due to heavy monsoon rains.

