On 29th August, a video on social media showed a man from Bengaluru threatening individuals wearing a burqa and a taqiyah (a Muslim skull cap) while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The Right Wing Guy, a user on X (formerly Twitter), shared the video on the platform and tagged the Bengaluru police to take action.

This Muxlin guy from Bangaluru, Karnataka, is openly threatening to cu/t off a girl frm the middle fr Chanting "Jai Shri Ram" wearing a Burqa nd Hijab.



Will the ambassadors of Hijab stand for this Hijabi girl for her right to wear burqa nd chant whatever she feels like.?? pic.twitter.com/hRDDQJFh8q — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) August 28, 2023

The Instagram user that goes by the handle “nayaz_and_boy72” threatened the duo to remove the Islamic clothing before chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. While threatening the duo, he called them “pigs” and “piglets”. He challenged them to voice their beliefs in the form of a “true Muslim” and threatened to attack them if they failed to comply.

The content of the video has sparked concern about the ability to express one’s religious beliefs and cultural practices freely. Acknowledging the video, Bengaluru Police said they would verify it.

Noted, will verify. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 28, 2023

Instagram is being used to threaten people

This is not the first time that Islamists have used the platform to intimidate others. OpIndia has covered several instances where Islamists threatened Hindus. In some of the videos, Muslim children could be seen in threatening videos.

On 26th June, Right Wing Guy shared a reel of an Instagram influencer named Amaan Tanwar, wherein the latter is seen inciting Muslims to commit violence against non-Muslims. Going by the handle- amaantanwarofficial0001- the Instagram influencer is heard threatening non-Muslims with violence. He urges his Muslim brethren to stay united and smash the skulls of those who are against Islam.

In April 2022, an Instagram Live went viral on social media in which an Influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem, spewed venom against Hindus. Nadeem said, “I have seen three Hindus being killed in front of my eyes. They die daily in our area. They should be killed openly. A few days ago, a cow was being killed. A Hindu approached and raised an objection. I told him to call the Police and administration. They would not do anything.” While he was abusing Hindus and openly called to kill them, Sabnam kept giggling.

In May 2020, many netizens shared videos from a TikTok (banned Chinese short video app) trend where Muslim boys act on lyrics of a song praising Haider, a Muslim warrior, for killing thousands of Hindus, referred to as ‘Kafir’. The lyrics say, “Ilaka Hil Raha Tha Vehdat Ke Naaron Se, Zara Si Der Mein Maidan Bhara Tha Kafir Ki Lashon Se, Jab Chali Haider Ki Talwar”.

Another aspect of the misuse of Instagram can be seen in the so-called propaganda spread by the Islamists named “Bhagwa Love Trap”. OpIndia’s detailed reports on it can be seen here.