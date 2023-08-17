On 16th August, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ladakh unit sacked its Muslim Vice President Nazir Ahmed after his son eloped with a Buddhist girl. A notice has been issued in the matter by the BJP State Office, Leh, following a meeting of the executive members in the presence of BJP state president Phunchok Stanzin.

The notice stated that Ahmed was given ample time to clarify if he was involved in the sensitive matter of his son Manzoor Ahmed eloping with a Buddhist girl. Furthermore, the notice stated that the incident was regarded “unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardizes communal harmony and unity among the people” in the region.

After Ahmed failed to clarify his stance, the party decided to remove him from the post immediately and revoke his primary membership within the party.

Speaking to Republic, Stanzin said, “We have taken this step to ensure that people don’t feel that any community is being suppressed. We don’t want the situation to deteriorate in the region as our party always believes in maintaining communal harmony.”

Full text of the notice

A meeting, chaired by the State President and attended by the Executive Members, was convened. Given ample time Sh. Nazir Ahmed, State Vice President of BJP Ladakh, was provided an opportunity to clarify his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a Buddhist girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed. The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardizes communal harmony and unity among the people of this region.

As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Sh. Nazir Ahmed of his responsibilities as State Vice President and revoke his primary membership within the BJP with immediate effect.

OpIndia tried to contact BJP Ladakh’s office for comment but could not connect.