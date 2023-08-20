Sunday, August 20, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Thappad khaega ya jail me jakar chakki peesega': Son of a judge threatens Police...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Thappad khaega ya jail me jakar chakki peesega’: Son of a judge threatens Police Officers for towing his SUV from a no-parking zone

The man even questioned the officers about their authority to tow a car that had district judge written on it.

OpIndia Staff
son of a Judge threatened police officials after they towed his vehicle, video going viral
A video went viral in which son of a judge threatened Police officials after they towed his vehicle in Lucknow (Image Source - The Hindustan Times)
2

On Saturday night (19 August), the busy streets of Lucknow’s Hazratganj area witnessed a ruckus for almost half an hour. A man claiming to be the son of a judge hurled abuses and threatened the police officers if they didn’t release his car, which they had towed a little while back from a no-parking zone.

Apparently, the incident unfolded when law enforcement officials, made an announcement with the details of the car via loudspeaker. They repeatedly asked the car owner to remove the vehicle from a no-parking zone. When no one came up to claim the car despite repeated announcements, the officials used a crane and towed the vehicle. 

Following the incident, a man arrived on the scene only to find his car missing. He was informed that the Municipal Corporation had taken away the vehicle. The vehicle towed by the traffic police reportedly had “district judge” written on it and had a Ghaziabad license plate.

This action greatly infuriated the young man who identified himself as the son of a judge. He was accompanied by his mother. He went up to the police officers and asked them to immediately release his car. When the Police officers told him that they couldn’t do anything in this regard, the vehicle owner started openly hurling abuses at the police officers, threatening to slap them and use his influence to ruin their lives.

The man even questioned the officers about their authority to tow a car that had district judge written on it. Interestingly, the video of the incident was caught on camera and the purported video is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, the man wearing a mask can be seen threatening the cops to face stern action if they don’t release his vehicle immediately. He also threatened to get them imprisoned. 

Identifying himself as the judge’s son, the man can be heard saying, “Thappad khaega ya jail me jakar chakki peesega?”

He asked the officers to talk to whomsoever they wanted to but get the vehicle release immediately. However, he refused to speak to the joint commissioner of police at the request of the officers saying he can’t talk to him as he needed to urgently leave.

When the matter escalated it reached the senior police officers who spoke to the judge’s wife. Following the conversation, she agreed to pay a fine of Rs 1,100 for violating the parking rules. Subsequently, the police released the towed vehicle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,435FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com