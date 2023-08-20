On Saturday night (19 August), the busy streets of Lucknow’s Hazratganj area witnessed a ruckus for almost half an hour. A man claiming to be the son of a judge hurled abuses and threatened the police officers if they didn’t release his car, which they had towed a little while back from a no-parking zone.

Apparently, the incident unfolded when law enforcement officials, made an announcement with the details of the car via loudspeaker. They repeatedly asked the car owner to remove the vehicle from a no-parking zone. When no one came up to claim the car despite repeated announcements, the officials used a crane and towed the vehicle.

Following the incident, a man arrived on the scene only to find his car missing. He was informed that the Municipal Corporation had taken away the vehicle. The vehicle towed by the traffic police reportedly had “district judge” written on it and had a Ghaziabad license plate.

This action greatly infuriated the young man who identified himself as the son of a judge. He was accompanied by his mother. He went up to the police officers and asked them to immediately release his car. When the Police officers told him that they couldn’t do anything in this regard, the vehicle owner started openly hurling abuses at the police officers, threatening to slap them and use his influence to ruin their lives.

The man even questioned the officers about their authority to tow a car that had district judge written on it. Interestingly, the video of the incident was caught on camera and the purported video is doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, the man wearing a mask can be seen threatening the cops to face stern action if they don’t release his vehicle immediately. He also threatened to get them imprisoned.

In Lucknow, the son of a judge threatened traffic police for towing away his car from a no-parking zone. Thankfully, police didn't succumb to pressure. Hope CJI is watching this "entitlement of the unelected" anonymously on Twitter and takes cognizance.pic.twitter.com/Y5BxhpovGh — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 20, 2023

Identifying himself as the judge’s son, the man can be heard saying, “Thappad khaega ya jail me jakar chakki peesega?”

He asked the officers to talk to whomsoever they wanted to but get the vehicle release immediately. However, he refused to speak to the joint commissioner of police at the request of the officers saying he can’t talk to him as he needed to urgently leave.

If your father is a judge, it doesn't mean you'll break the law and talk like this to someone. Yogi government should take strict action against him.~Lucknow @myogioffice @UPGovt @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/bmFl5ayPds — Mogambo (@anuragksng) August 20, 2023

When the matter escalated it reached the senior police officers who spoke to the judge’s wife. Following the conversation, she agreed to pay a fine of Rs 1,100 for violating the parking rules. Subsequently, the police released the towed vehicle.