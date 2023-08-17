Thursday, August 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsVillage panchayat hands out ‘chappal slaps’ as punishment to a young man in Meerut...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Village panchayat hands out ‘chappal slaps’ as punishment to a young man in Meerut for leaking WhatsApp chats with a girl

The duo was in a relationship, and the young man allegedly leaked a WhatsApp chat between them on social media, after which she filed complaint and Panchayat got him slapped with chappal by her

OpIndia Staff
Man got beaten with chappal for leaking WA chats
Chappal slaps handed over as punishment to a man who leaked WA chats with a girl (Image: Enhanced SS from viral video)
7

In an undated video that went viral on social media, a man could be seen getting slapped with a chappal (slippers) by a girl in a village. As per reports, the video was allegedly shot during punishment handed over to the man by the village panchayat for leaking a WhatsApp chat with a girl. The incident took place in the district of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

On 13th August, a complaint was filed by the girl in Bahadurgarh Police Station of Hapur district against the young man. Circle officer of the Gurmukteshwar area in Hapur district said, “A case has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the girl, and an investigation is underway.” Another officer said the duo was in a relationship, and the young man allegedly leaked a WhatsApp chat between them on social media.

Sinha said, “When the family came to know about this, the girl lodged a complaint.” When the village Panchayat learned about the incident, the villagers nabbed the young man and presented him in front of the Panchayat. The girl was asked to punish the young man by slapping him with ‘chappal’. In the video, the villagers were seen tearing off his shirt as they demanded an apology from him to the girl.

The police asked the young man to lodge a complaint against the villagers for unlawful punishment, but no complaint has been filed yet. Sinha said the police could not authenticate the video where the girl was seen slapping the young man with a chappal. It is unclear when the Panchayat was called.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,088FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com