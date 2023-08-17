In an undated video that went viral on social media, a man could be seen getting slapped with a chappal (slippers) by a girl in a village. As per reports, the video was allegedly shot during punishment handed over to the man by the village panchayat for leaking a WhatsApp chat with a girl. The incident took place in the district of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

On 13th August, a complaint was filed by the girl in Bahadurgarh Police Station of Hapur district against the young man. Circle officer of the Gurmukteshwar area in Hapur district said, “A case has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the girl, and an investigation is underway.” Another officer said the duo was in a relationship, and the young man allegedly leaked a WhatsApp chat between them on social media.

Sinha said, “When the family came to know about this, the girl lodged a complaint.” When the village Panchayat learned about the incident, the villagers nabbed the young man and presented him in front of the Panchayat. The girl was asked to punish the young man by slapping him with ‘chappal’. In the video, the villagers were seen tearing off his shirt as they demanded an apology from him to the girl.

The police asked the young man to lodge a complaint against the villagers for unlawful punishment, but no complaint has been filed yet. Sinha said the police could not authenticate the video where the girl was seen slapping the young man with a chappal. It is unclear when the Panchayat was called.