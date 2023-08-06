On Sunday (August 6), PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 24 States and 4 Union Territories.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the redevelopment work will be undertaken at a cost of ₹24,470. In a statement, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Improving passenger amenities is a major focus of the government. The Prime Minister is personally monitoring the progress of Railways from time to time and he has given excellent input in designing the stations.”

Model of redeveloped Delhi Cantonment railway station

The redevelopment work is being undertaken under the Amrit Bharat scheme, which was launched to renovate a total of 1309 railway stations.

As per the scheme, master plans have been prepared for the development of stations as ‘City Centres,’ integration of both sides of city and improvement of Station buildings.

Model of redeveloped Anandpur Sahib railway station

Besides, provisions will be made for well-designed modern Passenger amenities, traffic circulation and inter-modal integration, uniform signages for guidance of passengers, landscaping, promotion of local art and culture.

At the same time, significant improvements will be made in station approaches, circulating area, parking, station façade, illumination, waiting halls, and toilets.

Model of redeveloped Jalandhar Cantt railway station

Under the Amrit Bharat scheme scheme, provisions of high level platforms, executive lounges, meeting places, free WIFI, lifts/ escalators will be ensured.

Besides, merger of waiting halls and enhancement of cafeteria and retail options are also on the cards. Booths designed for ‘One Station, One Product’ will also be launched.

Model of redeveloped Gandhinagar Jaipur (Rajasthan) railway station

The 508 stations, which are set to be re-developed, include 18 stations in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 49 in Bihar, 21 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 20 in Jharkhand, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 44 in Maharashtra, 25 in Odisha, 55 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Punjab, 37 in West Bengal, 21 in Telangana and others.

Model of redeveloped Rohtak Junction railway station

The re-development work is scheduled to be completed at 508 railway stations within a span of 2 years. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the event through video conferencing. Physical programmes are being conducted at all the stations.