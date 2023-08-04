With the 2024 general elections just months away, the ISIS toilet cleaners or the leftwing luminaries have upped their ante in floating conspiracy theories, gaslighting their followers, and shielding Islamists in advance for carrying out attacks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While they have been routinely providing cover fire to the Islamists for their nefarious activities, as witnessed during the Nuh violence recently, they have gone a notch higher this time, giving a clean chit beforehand to Islamists if they decide to attack the soon-to-be-completed under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Days after former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik ‘predicted’ that there would be a terrorist attack on Ram Janmbhoomi Temple that is being built in Ayodhya, now supreme court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has repeated the same conspiracy theory. Both of them have tried to further the theory that such an attack will be carried out by the Modi government to create a wave to win the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, Malik pushed a raft of wild conspiracies, alleging that the BJP govt at the Centre could orchestrate an attack on Ram Mandir ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “I have many apprehensions. They will do something or the other before the (2024 general) elections. It is their nature. They have done it in Gujarat and the country. They might hurl a grenade at the Ram Mandir. They might get a big BJP leader killed. There might also be an orchestrated conflict with Pakistan.”

Now, Supreme Court lawyer and inveterate fake news peddler Prashant Bhushan have also jumped on the bandwagon in scaremongering about a possible terror attack on Ram Temple to target the Centre and absolve Islamists responsible should the attack happens. Bhushan built on the conspiracy theory floated by Satyapal Malik, stating that if not such a terror attack on the temple, there could be a limited war with Pakistan to reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) purely for the sake of creating a narrative to win the 2024 general elections.

In a recent video that has gone viral, Bhushan says, “Multiple sources have informed me, and that too reliable ones, that Pulwama 2.0 and Balakot 2.0 are on the cards. Pulwama 2.0 will take place on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Balakot 2.0 will take place in the form of a ground incursion in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as per what I have heard.”

Prashant Bhushan says he has credible information that there will be a terror attack on Ayodhya Ram Mandir.



NIA, IB should ask @pbhushan1 more details about the plan.



Same claim was made by Satyapal Malik. How are these people so sure?



Who's the 'Source'? pic.twitter.com/cn5fAn9ccg — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 4, 2023

In addition, Bhushan also questioned the authenticity of the Balakot airstrikes in which the Indian Armed Forces destroyed a Jaish-e-Muhammad-terror camp operated in Pakistan, claiming that nobody knows if the bombs achieved their stated goals and if anything was destroyed in Pakistan.

“Just like they tried to show that they had acted against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, regardless of where the bombs were dropped, if they destroyed anything or not, a similar operation would be undertaken, not to capture Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but just to give an impression that India is acting against Pakistan,” Bhushan claimed.

Both Satyapal Malik and Prashant Bhushan have offered no proof in support of their conspiracy theories but have used weasel words like “credible information” and “reliable sources” to further the theories.

The conspiracy theories of an orchestrated Pulwama-like attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, pushed by Prashant Bhushan and Satyapal Malik, are not only an insult to the memory of martyred CRPF soldiers but also seek to encourage terrorists into executing their attacks, knowing fully well that the blame would fall on the doors of the Modi government.

The preposterous utterances of Prashant Bhushan and Satyapal Malik betray their mentality of analysing every occurrence from an electoral perspective

What is remarkable is that while both of these men have tried to “expose” the Modi government as an entity that can go to any length to win elections, in this process they have betrayed their mindset where they see every event from the lens of electoral politics. It is part of an observed phenomenon since 2014 where self-styled ‘liberals’ have analysed the legality or morality of any development purely from the point of view of how the said event can strengthen or weaken the Modi government.

So even a grim event such as a terror attack against India becomes an instrument for people like Prashant Bhushan, Satyapal Malik and the insufferable ‘liberal’ gang to further their hatred of Modi, which they deviously attribute to the current dispensation, misleading their followers with conspiracy theories that any attack on the sovereignty of the country and the government’s prompt retaliation is all a part of the regime’s efforts to strengthen its electoral prospects.

An absurd and hilarious manifestation of this phenomenon was seen in 2015 when ‘liberals’ wished that India failed to win the ICC Cricket World Cup as it could strengthen ‘nationalistic’ feelings and thus could strengthen the Modi government. Now the same mindset has corrupted itself to a much more vicious and sinister form, where ‘liberals’ have wished India was ‘crushed’ by China in a war and are now issuing clean chits to Islamic terrorists in advance if they happen to attack Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Another aspect worth noting here is that by pushing conspiracy theories of false-flag operations, propagandists like Prashant Bhushan and Satyapal Malik are trying to sweep under the rug the UPA government’s impotent policies in dealing with terror attacks on India and alleging that the underlying aim of giving a befitting response to a terror attack is reaping electoral dividends.

What such behaviour does is that it glorifies inaction against terrorists and defames punitive strikes action terrorists. It is notable to mention that India faced scores of terror attacks under UPA rule, the Congress-led government remained soft on Islamists, as evident from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s meeting with terrorist Yasin Malik or their inaction against Pakistan following the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Leftwing ‘intellectuals’ provide cover fire to Islamists for attacking Ram Mandir

It should be noted that Islamic terrorists have indeed attacked Ram Temple at Ayodhya earlier. On 5 July 2005, Islamic terrorists attacked the makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya which was built after destroying the disputed structure known as Babri Masjid. Two people lost their lives and the death toll could have been worse but the security forces stopped the terrorists from advancing further.

BJP did not benefit from this incident electorally and Congress continued to rule India for the next 9 years, thus it is absurd to suggest that the party will try such a stunt to win elections. However, the likes of Satypal Malik and Prashant Bhushan still further such conspiracy theories because they, especially people like Prashant Bhushan, are predisposed to whitewash crimes by Islamists by giving them intellectual and legal cover fire.

Now such folks have taken up this predisposition to the next level where they are whitewashing the crimes even before they have happened. Their statements would be music to the ears of terrorist groups like ISIS who can now plan to attack the temple, knowing that the blame would fall on the doors of the Modi government. In such a scenario, the security agencies must be extra alert and they must question every person peddling such theories

Editor’s note: ‘Toilet cleaners’ refers to those Indians who had fled to Iraq/Syria to join the Caliphate but were deemed worthy of only cleaning toilets by the Islamists. It also refers to their intellectual defenders in India, who would go to any extent to defend their violent tendencies. It doesn’t stand for janitors and others, who make an honest living.