Ruckus ensued in the upper house of the parliament after AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was accused of naming fellow members as a part of a proposed select committee to scrutinise the Delhi Bill without their consent.

Sharab Ghotala , Sheesh Mahal Ghotala fame party AAP has done ghotala in motion moved inside Rajya Sabha too



Shocking boss! What frauds !! @raghav_chadha has committed clear violation of Parliamentary Privilege by invoking names of MPs without their consent — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 7, 2023



Invoking the names of Members of Parliaments without their consent is a violation of parliamentary privilege.

A resolution was presented by Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha today, containing the names of five MPs – Thambi Durai, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sasmit Patra, Phangnon Komyak, and Narhari Amin – without their consent. Union Home Minister Amit Shah sternly reacted to it, insisting the deputy speaker take appropriate action against this act of perjury.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that two members, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, stated that they did not sign the motion moved by Raghav Chadha, adding that there should be an investigation as to who forged their signatures.

As per reports, four MPs claimed that their names were mentioned on the proposal to send the Delhi NCR Amendment Bill to the Select Committee without their consent. The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has reportedly assured that a probe will be conducted into this.

On 7th August, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced it in the upper house of the parliament. The bill was previously passed in the Lok Sabha on 3rd August by a voice vote. This legislation was brought into effect through an ordinance in May, shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter of controlling services in Delhi.

In the Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats, out of which eight seats are currently vacant, bringing the total number of available seats to 237. To successfully pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the majority mark required would be 119. However, the combined support from all parties backing the AAP, including the Congress, amounts to 105 seats.