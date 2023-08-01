Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeCrimeRajasthan: Nasiruddin, Rashid, and Mushtaq among 7 arrested for assaulting a woman for allegedly...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Nasiruddin, Rashid, and Mushtaq among 7 arrested for assaulting a woman for allegedly being a BJP supporter

OpIndia Staff
Jaipur Rajasthan crime
Islamists attempted lynching a Muslim woman allegedly for supporting BJP (Image Source - TV9 Bharatvarsh)
1

A disturbing video from Rajasthan’s Jaipur is going viral on social media in which a mob can be seen thrashing a woman while police officials are trying to save her from getting lynched. The mentally challenged woman, who belongs to the Muslim community, was attacked by co-religionists allegedly for some slogans she wrote on her house.

The incident reportedly took place ten days ago, however, the video of the assault on the woman surfaced recently. The attempted lynching occurred on 21 July in Kalyan Nagar, located in Malpura Gate Police Station area. 

On the day of the incident, an angry mob gathered outside the house of the woman. Threatened for her life, the woman locked herself in her house. But the Islamist mob forcibly entered the woman’s house and broke the house gate. Later, they broke down the door of the room on the upper floor and started brutally assaulting the woman. 

They dragged her out by pulling her hair and clothes and threw her into the mud. On receiving the information, Police reached the spot. 

After an hour or so, Constable Dholi Bai posted at Malpura Gate police station and other police personnel saved the 40-year-old woman from getting lynched. 

Constable Dholi Bai said information was received that a woman has locked herself in a house in Kalyan Nagar. A crowd of about 100 to 150 people has gathered outside her house and is trying to kill her. Subsequently, she along with Harlal and SI Anil reached the spot.

She added that there we saw that a mob had gathered outside a house. There some people were trying to break the gate of the house by climbing on the second floor. In no time, they broke the gate of the house and started beating the woman. Police personnel also went inside with the mob, but they were outnumbered and overpowered by the mob and they forcefully dragged the woman out.

After dragging the woman out of her home, the mob continued to thrash her in the presence of police personnel. Constable Dholi Bai added that the mob also pushed and tried to attack the police personnel. But they held the woman and tried to protect her while the mob kept thrashing the woman for about an hour. 

When more help arrived, they successfully rescued the woman from the mob and sent her to the hospital.  

According to the Police officials, the woman is mentally challenged and it is alleged that she had written some objectionable things on her house walls which hurt the sentiments of the local residents. 

Muslim woman targeted by co-religionist for writing pro-BJP slogans

On the basis of the complaint of the woman’s husband Sahadat Ali, Police filed a case of assault. The police stated that in the wake of Muharram, they didn’t arrest the accused back then. However, on the basis of the video footage of that day, they arrested seven accused who were part of the mob on Sunday, 30 July, ten days after the incident took place. 

Malpura Gate station in-charge Satish Kumar said that the arrested accused include Kalyan Nagar residents Nasiruddin, Rashid, Mustaq, Irfan Khan, Ejaz Khan, Ikram Deshwali, and Kalamuddin.

Navbharat Times reported that the Muslim woman was attacked by the Islamist mob because she is a BJP supporter and the alleged objectionable things were Pro-BJP slogans. The report added that the Muslim woman is a BJP supporter. She drew a lotus flower on the wall of her house and wrote some slogans in support of the BJP. This allegedly infuriated her co-religionists and it culminated in the attempted lynching. 


However, Times Now reported that the mob alleged that the woman had allegedly burnt pages of the Quran which led to the violent assault.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
646,608FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com