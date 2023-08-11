Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 in Lok Sabha and said that the new bill to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will repeal the offence of sedition under Section 124A. This section will be replaced with Section 150 in the new bill.

Section 124A of the IPC reads “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law shall be punished with im­prisonment for life, to which fine may be added.”

In the new bill, provisions under Section 150 have replaced this section and they relate to dealing with the act of endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India.

The section reads, “Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial mean, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine,” the bill read.

The bill further reads under Section 151, “Whoever wages war against the Government of any foreign State at peace with the Government of India or attempts to wage such war, or abets the waging of such war, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”

Amit Shah today introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, “Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition.”

“From 1860 to 2023, the country’s criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country,” he said.

The key bills include a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants. A provision has been brought to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia.

The bill will be sent further for scrutiny by a Parliamentary panel.

