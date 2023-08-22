On Monday (August 11), the police arrested a 22 year-old-man named Mohammed Abbas in connection to the gruesome murder of a minor girl. The incident took place in Matigara in the Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal.

As per reports, the victim (name withheld) was attacked by Abbas while she was returning home from school. The accused took the underage girl inside an abandoned house at Rabindrapally and allegedly attempted to rape her.

When she resisted, he smashed her face with a brick. The locals heard her screams and found the victim, lying in a pool of blood, wearing the school uniform. She breathed her last soon after. The victim was a student of Class 11 at a Nepali medium school.

“This afternoon, when a girl was passing through the area, she heard someone screaming and informed her family. Her family members along with her neighbours rushed to the spot to investigate when they saw the body of the girl,” a local resident named Raju Bose said.

On receiving information about the matter, ACP Rajen Chhetri, DCP Abhishek Gupta and other police officials reached the spot. The body of the victim was sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. In the meantime, the cops began analysing CCTV footage and talking to the local residents.

They were able to ascertain the identity of the accused. The Matigara police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a manhunt and arrested Mohammed Abbas from his hideout in the Lenin Colony of Siliguri.

He has reportedly confessed to committing the heinous crime. The cops are now investigation the sexual assault angle. On Tuesday (August 22), Abbas was produced before a local court and remanded to 10 days in police custody.

Members of local, voluntary organisations protested against the gruesome killing of the minor girl outside the court premises. They also pelted stones at the police.