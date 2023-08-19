Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again accused Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption in yet another letter. The jailed businessman has written an explosive three-page letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena making fresh allegations against the AAP supremo, as per reports.

He has charged Arvind Kejriwal of collusion with a medical company and demanded an inquiry against him and former minister Satyendar Kumar Jain. It is notable that Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 on allegations of money laundering, 9 months after which he submitted his resignation for the portfolios he held as a minister. Sukesh has alleged that AAP collected Rs 13 crore through him from this medical company for the last Goa elections.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar accused that the medical company is closely associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and has recently been awarded several contracts by the Delhi government. He also submitted some details to the LG in support of his allegations in the letter.

Sukesh has written in the letter that Arvind Kejriwal gave contracts of different government hospitals in Delhi to a medical lab named Metropolis Laboratory and Pathology Center, from which Rs 13 crore was collected for the Goa elections. Allegedly Metropolis lab also collects blood samples of all jail inmates in Delhi.

He claimed in the letter that his staff collected Rs 13 crore from the Metropolis office and that Satyendar Jain was behind this conspiracy. He further claimed that out of this money, Rs crore was sent to one Dr Himesh in Bengaluru, who is the nephew of Jain. The remaining Rs 8 crore was sent to Goa, which was collected by some unnamed persons, he added.

Chandrasekhar has further alleged that in one of the FaceTime chats, Jain and Kejriwal had mentioned that the directors of Metropolis are close friends and the company is paying money to AAP as Kejriwal had helped the company earlier. He claimed that it was decided that the amount will be collected from Mumbai and sent to Goa and Bengaluru.

Chandrasekhar alleged in his letter, “Subsequently, my staff collected an amount of 13 crores in two instalments in 7-8 hours from Metropolis office in Mumbai, and was continuously coordinated by Jain.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that after receiving the money, Kejriwal called him to thank him. Chandrashekhar further wrote that he is giving all the details in this regard and this matter should be investigated seriously and in detail because CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satendra Jain are very closely involved in this matter. Saying that several contracts were given to the company, Sukesh requested the LG to conduct a detailed investigation by CBI or ED.

The conman who is lodged in Mandoli jail has sent the letter to the LG office through his lawyer. This time, however, the media has not been given access to it. His attorney issued a press statement and only a few details were provided. The lawyer has said that in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, appropriate action may be initiated in this regard at the earliest.

He has already made a number of sensational statements about Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Kumar Jain. He asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor had tasked him with raising funds for the party. He proclaimed that Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal had put pressure on him to gather money for the Punjab and Goa elections.

Furthermore, Sukesh asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party chief had demanded Rs. 50 crore from him and extended an offer of a Rajya Sabha seat. The party, meanwhile, has been regularly refuting his allegations. He has previously accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Notably, veteran Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia resigned from his post and all cabinet positions following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is presently incarcerated in Mandoli jail for fraud and money laundering.