Sunday, August 13, 2023
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya slams Tejashwi Yadav for politics over the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga in Bihar

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government does a 'politics of development' and not 'politics in development'.

OpIndia Staff
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Image Source: The Economic Times
8

On Saturday, 12th August 2023, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government does a ‘politics of development’ and not ‘politics in development’. He made this remark as he gave a befitting reply to Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who accused Modi of lying about the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga in Bihar.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya posted, “Dear Tejashwi ji, Modi government does not do politics in development but does politics of development. Our intention is clear. The permission for AIIMS Darbhanga was given by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the first land was given by the Bihar government on 3 November 2021.” With this tweet, he also attached copies of the letter sent by the Union Health Secretary to the Additional State Secretary of Bihar.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya further tweeted, “After this, you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. The expert committee inspected the land to check the land according to the rules.”

Union Health Minister added, “On May 26, 2023, the second land provided by the Government of India is not suitable for the construction of AIIMS, such a letter was sent to the Government of Bihar which is included with it. You tell me why the land was changed, in whose interest was it changed? What did your own MLA say in the Bihar Legislative Assembly about the unsuitable land given for AIIMS? Come out of politics and immediately give a proper place for the construction of AIIMS! We are ready to build AIIMS in Bihar.”

These remarks by the Union Health Minister followed Tejashwi Yadav’s response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier address. The RJD scion accused the Prime Minister of uttering a ‘safed jhooth’ (blatant lie). Tejashwi, who oversees the health portfolio within the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, made these comments as Prime Minister Modi discussed the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Darbhanga district of north Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav said in a media interaction, “It is a blatant lie on the part of the PM to have made a mention of AIIMS at Darbhanga, which is yet to be constructed. He reminds me of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who some time ago boasted of Purnea airport, which is far from functional, as one of the achievements of the government.”

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that the Bihar government has given free 151 acres of land to the centre for its establishment and also allocated more than 250 crores for soil levelling but unfortunately doing politics the centre did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie.”

He added, “In the month of June, we talked to the Union Health Minister on the telephone, requested him to approve it and also wrote a letter with hope, but to date, no positive action has been taken.”

During a video conference address to the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the proposed establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga. He emphasised the significance of premier healthcare facilities being established nationwide, aiming to reduce the need for extensive travel for medical care.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

