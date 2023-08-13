On Saturday, 12th August 2023, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government does a ‘politics of development’ and not ‘politics in development’. He made this remark as he gave a befitting reply to Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who accused Modi of lying about the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga in Bihar.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya posted, “Dear Tejashwi ji, Modi government does not do politics in development but does politics of development. Our intention is clear. The permission for AIIMS Darbhanga was given by the Modi government on 19 September 2020 and the first land was given by the Bihar government on 3 November 2021.” With this tweet, he also attached copies of the letter sent by the Union Health Secretary to the Additional State Secretary of Bihar.

प्रिय तेजस्वी जी,



मोदी सरकार विकास में राजनीति नहीं करती बल्कि विकास की राजनीति करती है।



हमारी नीयत साफ़ है।



एम्स दरभंगा की अनुमति मोदी सरकार ने 19 सितंबर 2020 को दी थी और बिहार सरकार ने 3 नवंबर 2021 को पहली ज़मीन दी। https://t.co/ESOxhfeDp6 pic.twitter.com/kH0PiucDml — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 12, 2023

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya further tweeted, “After this, you came to the government and changed this place on 30 April 2023 while doing politics. The expert committee inspected the land to check the land according to the rules.”

इसके बाद आप सरकार में आये और राजनीति करते हुए 30 अप्रैल 2023 को यह जगह बदल दी।



नियमों के अनुसार ज़मीन की जाँच करने के लिये एक्सपर्ट कमेटी ने ज़मीन को इंस्पेक्ट किया। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 12, 2023

Union Health Minister added, “On May 26, 2023, the second land provided by the Government of India is not suitable for the construction of AIIMS, such a letter was sent to the Government of Bihar which is included with it. You tell me why the land was changed, in whose interest was it changed? What did your own MLA say in the Bihar Legislative Assembly about the unsuitable land given for AIIMS? Come out of politics and immediately give a proper place for the construction of AIIMS! We are ready to build AIIMS in Bihar.”

बिहार की विधानसभा में आपके ही विधायक ने एम्स के लिए दी गई अनुपयुक्त ज़मीन के लिए क्या कहा था?



राजनीति से बाहर आइए और एम्स बनाने के लिये तत्काल उचित जगह दीजिए !



हम बिहार में एम्स बनाने के लिए तैयार हैं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 12, 2023

These remarks by the Union Health Minister followed Tejashwi Yadav’s response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier address. The RJD scion accused the Prime Minister of uttering a ‘safed jhooth’ (blatant lie). Tejashwi, who oversees the health portfolio within the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, made these comments as Prime Minister Modi discussed the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Darbhanga district of north Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav said in a media interaction, “It is a blatant lie on the part of the PM to have made a mention of AIIMS at Darbhanga, which is yet to be constructed. He reminds me of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who some time ago boasted of Purnea airport, which is far from functional, as one of the achievements of the government.”

#WATCH आज पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि उन्होंने दरभंगा में AIIMS खुलवाने का काम किया है, यह सरासर झूठ है। मैं पीएम से अपील करता हूं कि पहले इसके बारे में जानकारी लें और फिर बोलें। आप इस देश के प्रधानमंत्री हैं और आपको झूठ बोलना शोभा नहीं देता है। दरभंगा में कोई AIIMS नहीं खोला गया है।… pic.twitter.com/gECZpmOVs6 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 12, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Today the Prime Minister was taking false credit for opening AIIMS in Darbhanga. The fact is that the Bihar government has given free 151 acres of land to the centre for its establishment and also allocated more than 250 crores for soil levelling but unfortunately doing politics the centre did not approve the construction of the proposed AIIMS. The country at least expects truth and facts from the Prime Minister but he told a blatant lie.”

He added, “In the month of June, we talked to the Union Health Minister on the telephone, requested him to approve it and also wrote a letter with hope, but to date, no positive action has been taken.”

During a video conference address to the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the proposed establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga. He emphasised the significance of premier healthcare facilities being established nationwide, aiming to reduce the need for extensive travel for medical care.