Last week, a TikTok video showcasing a woman shouting at employees within a Fresno McDonald’s gained viral traction. Subsequently, she was dismissed from her position at a dental office in Fresno city of California USA. Caught on camera, the individual in question, Gina Aiello, was recorded hurling racial slurs at another customer while also subjecting minimum-wage employees to verbal abuse, all over a routine soda order.

Surpassing 2 million views, the 13-second video captures a heated exchange between Aiello and Luis Aceves, a fellow customer. The footage commences with Aceves confronting Aiello, highlighting her discourteous conduct towards the McDonald’s staff.

In her retort, Aiello not only employs an offensive racial slur but also resorts to indecent gestures before making an abrupt exit. The video captures Aceves, who documented the incident, displaying genuine astonishment at Aiello’s abhorrent demeanour. The confrontation escalated further as Aiello directed verbal aggression at the drive-thru staff member while expressing her dissatisfaction regarding the soda.

Aceves recounted that the employees had already borne the brunt of Aiello’s verbal hostility. Ironically, Aceves, instead of being the target of Aiello’s racial slur, demonstrated compassion towards her actions, understanding that she might have been grappling with a challenging day. He said, “We’re all struggling. We’re all trying to find our purpose in life sometimes it just stinks when we’re having a bad day.”

Swift action ensued in response to the incident’s aftermath. Aiello was promptly terminated from her employment position at the Jack Ohanesian Dentist and Dental Surgery in Fresno.

The dental practice, headed by Dr. Jack Ohanesian, issued an Instagram statement on August 19, revealing that the woman had been placed on administrative leave. Subsequently, on August 22, the establishment released a follow-up statement confirming that she had been removed from their team.