On Tuesday, August 8, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two individuals identified as Asif Khan and Aamir Khan for vandalizing the idol of Lord Hanuman in the Talbehat region of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed an FIR against Asif, Amir, and also Nasir Khan who went absconding from the spot after damaging the temple.

According to the reports, the accused confessed to the crime saying that the three were in an inebriated state when they damaged the temple. The idol which has been vandalized is from a temple located in Maharaja Mardan Singh’s fort.

The incident is said to have happened on August 4 after which an FIR was filed in the case by Rahul Agariya against some ‘unknown’ persons. Police immediately began an investigation into the case and found two persons at gate number 1 of the fort. The duo were taken into custody and arrested after detailed interrogation. The two were identified as Asif Khan and Aamir Khan.

Reportedly, Asif Khan is a history sheeter and has several cases of assault and harassment registered in his name. The accused has also been booked in a past case under the sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

The Talbehat Police commented on the issue saying that the action was based on a complaint filed by a security guard employed at the fort. “Two have been arrested, Asif and Amir. There were a total of three. The team is looking for Nasir. The arrested persons have confessed to the crime and said that they used stones to vandalize the temple. It happened on August 4 at around 8 pm,” the official added.