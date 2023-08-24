On August 22 (Tuesday), a case of love jihad came to the fore from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh where a married Hindu woman was trapped by a Muslim youth named Gul Mohammad. Reports suggest that the accused Gul Mohammad, who was at the time residing in a rented home in Sambhal, lured her into his love trap and then indoctrinated and converted her to Islam.

On Thursday, August 24, the Sambhal police traced the Hindu woman and rescued her. She was sent back home after her statement was recorded. Accused Gul Mohammad was arrested after a case was registered against him for abduction, forced conversion, issuing death threats to the victim and trespassing the victim’s house.

The victim’s kins levelled serious accusations against the accused Gul Mohammad, accusing him of luring the married woman into his love trap and then abducting her. They also alleged that the accused converted her to Islam and then married her as per Islamic rituals.

According to media reports, the incident came to light after the victim, living in the Chandausi police station area limits in the Sambhal district, went suddenly missing on August 16, 2023, leaving behind her 4-year-old child. On the evening of August 19, the victim’s husband reached the police station to file a missing complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the police started investigating the matter. The Sambhal police received information that Gul Mohammad had abducted the woman and kept her in his house in Lalpur Hamirpur village in Moradabad.

When the police reached the accused’s house, they found the victim there in a burqa. The woman was rescued and brought back to Sambhal.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, members of various Hindu organizations reached the Chandausi police station and created a ruckus, demanding strict action against the accused.