Friday, August 4, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Varanasi: ASI team arrives, Gyanvapi survey begins amid tight security

"All people (including ASI officials) have reached there. The survey has started. We are also going inside," Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Advocate representing the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case told ANI. 

ANI
ASI survey begins at Gyanvapi
ASI survey begins at Gyanvapi
70

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday morning arrived at the Gyanvapi structure premises adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi and started a scientific survey of the complex amid tight security. 

Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea, challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. 

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge’s July 21 order. 

On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023. 

The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court. 

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court asked the ASI to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter was underway after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Gyanvapi structure, Gyanvapi survey, Hindu temple broken
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

