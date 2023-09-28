In a violent incident that occurred on September 25, 2023, in Ahmedabad city, a spa manager made headlines for assaulting a woman in public, grabbing her by the hair, and brutally slapping and kicking her. The shocking video of this incident quickly went viral on various social media platforms, prompting the Bodakdev police station to register an FIR.

The spa operator, identified as Mohsin, has been accused of attacking the woman over a minor dispute. This incident sparked widespread discussion and outrage after CCTV footage of it went viral on social media. The victim said that she is a resident of North-East India. She is living in Ahmedabad for work.

अहमदाबाद में स्पा मालिक द्वारा अपने स्पा में काम करने वाली लड़की की सरेआम पिटाई के मामले में .. लड़की की फरियाद पर बोडकदेव पुलिस स्टेशन में IPC की धारा 354A.294(b).323 के तहत स्पा के मालिक मोहसिन के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कर ली है ..



घटना 25/9/23 की है विडिओ सामने आने के बाद पुलिस ने… https://t.co/t5RFnGxlYs — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 27, 2023

This incident unfolded at the Galaxy Spa, situated within the Times Square building on Sindhubhavan Road in Ahmedabad city. The perpetrator, identified as Mohsin, who runs Galaxy Spa, and his aggressive actions were captured on CCTV cameras. In the viral footage, Mohsin can be observed violently pulling a woman’s hair in a public setting, followed by beating her.

the Ahmedabad Police initiated suo-motu action and launched an investigation into the matter. Subsequent to counseling sessions, the woman decided to file an official complaint against Mohsin at the Bodakdev police station. Initially, she had been reluctant to do so, but she eventually agreed to write the complaint after receiving proper counselling and support, as per reports. Based on the contents of her complaint, the Bodakdev police have registered an FIR against the spa operator Mohsin under sections 354(A), 294(b), and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

इस मामले में पीड़िता का बयान भी अब सामने आया है.. उसने बताया की जब मोहसिन उसे पीट रहा था तब उसने 100 पर फोन करके पुलिस को बुलाने की कोशिश की थी.. लेकिन बाद में मोहसिन ने माफ़ी मांग ली .. इसीलिए वो फरियाद नहीं करना चाहती थी पर बाद में पुलिस ने उसे समझाया .. इसलिए उसने फरियाद का मन… pic.twitter.com/UZ5m2gE76l — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 28, 2023

Upon reaching out to the victim for her statement, the young woman recounted the events. She revealed that she and Mohsin had jointly established a women’s salon. A dispute arose when, in a fit of anger, she made a comment to a young woman working at the salon due to business losses. Subsequently, Mohsin confronted her over the issue and an argument followed. Angry Mohsin then assaulted the woman.

The victim mentioned that initially, she had contemplated dialing 100 to report the incident to the police. However, Mohsin offered an apology, dissuading her from making the call at that moment. It was only after the video gained widespread attention and the police reached out to her directly that she found the courage to come forward and file a formal complaint.

Additionally, the victim, hailing from the North-East, expressed deep appreciation for the support she received from both the police and the media. Their assistance and solidarity gave her the strength to confront this situation, making her feel that she was not alone in her ordeal. She conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to both the media and the police for their support.

In the video, the accused Mohsin can be seen kicking a woman. In her attempt to defend herself, the woman pushes Mohsin away after being kicked. Despite her resistance, he slaps the woman. As she begins to walk away, he follows closely behind her, displaying aggressive intentions. he is then seen hitting the woman once more. Subsequently, he seizes the woman’s hair, forcefully pulling on it. Witnessing this distressing incident, another man intervenes in an attempt to restrain Mohsin. In response, Mohsin also slaps this man, prompting him to back off. Mohsin then continues his assault on the woman, subjecting her to further physical harm.