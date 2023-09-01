Republic Media Network, a leading media house owned by Arnab Goswami, is set to foray into Karnataka after reports emerged that the Republic Media Network has taken over Bengaluru-based Kannada news channel Dighvijay 24×7 formerly owned by Dr Vijay Sankeshwar. Republic Media Network, however, has not issued an official statement yet.

Taking to X, the Editor-in-chief of Kannada daily Vishwavani, Vishweshar Bhat, welcomed Arnab Goswami to the arena of Kannada news informing that Goswami will be doing a show for Dighvijay 24×7 from his Republic studio.

“Side Please… Arnab Goswami is coming.. Renowned journalist and broadcaster Arnab Goswami of Republic Channel has taken over Digvijay Kannada channel started by businessman Vijay Sankeshwar. It is learnt that from today, Arnab will be in the saddle of Digvijay. Certainly, it will change the broadcast scenario in Karnataka. Welcome Arnab!,” Bhat posted.

— Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) September 1, 2023

He also attached a note to the said post on X, which read, “Dighvijay channel owned by Vijaya Sankeshwar has been bought by Arnab Goswami of ‘Republic Channel’ fame. It is certain that Arnab’s entry into Digvijaya Channel will create new excitement in the world of Kannada News Channel which was suffering from poverty, monotony, depletion and lack of new experiments. Welcome Arnab!”

According to a newspaper cutting posted by Kishor Narayan, who hosts the India Rising podcasts pertaining to geopolitics, the necessary procedure pertaining to the Kannada news channel’s take was completed last week. Moreover, Arnab Goswami will participate in Republic TV’s night program from the studio of Dighvijay channel on Friday evening.

— Kishor Narayan 🇮🇳 (@veggiediplomat) September 1, 2023

It has come to light that the name of the channel will be changed later. It is notable that Dighvijay News was previously owned by Vijay Sankeshwar’s VRL Media which also owns Vijayavani, another popular Kannada news channel. The channel was launched in April 2017 in the presence of former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and now CM Siddaramaiah.

With Republic Media making its inroads into the Kannada media, the network continues its pursuit to expand its reach across regional news. In March 2021, Republic Media Network launched its news channel in the Bangla language named “Republic Bangla”.

It may be recalled that the news network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had in December 2020, said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language in the next few months and also announced that he would be launching an international media project soon.