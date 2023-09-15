Friday, September 15, 2023
Australian spinner Stuart MacGill charged in $330,000 cocaine deal case, accused of facilitating deal

MacGill reportedly owed $1000 cocaine debt to one of the men who assaulted him, threatened him with a gun and demanded money. The cricketer was allegedly held for an hour before being driven to Belmore where he was released.

OpIndia Staff
Stuart MacGill
Source: News.com.au
Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill has been charged by the New South Wales (NSW) police in an alleged $330,000 cocaine deal case. The spinner is accused of playing a role in facilitating the deal. MacGill was arrested on 12 September but was later released on bail.

MacGill reportedly facilitated a deal between two people for 1kg of cocaine to be sold in 2019. The cricketer was allegedly beaten up in April 2021 before being dumped out of a car. The incident is reportedly related to the alleged cocaine deal.

Six men were arrested in the incident. “It was not something you’d even like to happen to your worst enemy,” MacGill reportedly said. “I didn’t know where we were, I didn’t know where we were going and I was scared.”

The New South Wales police has released a statement saying that an investigation is underway. “In April 2021, detectives attached to State Crime Command’s Robbery & Serious Crime Squad commenced an investigation into drug supply arising out of the alleged kidnapping of a man on Sydney’s Lower North Shore in April 2021,” the police said.

They further added, “Following extensive inquiries, about 6pm on Tuesday 12 September 2023, strike force detectives arrested a 52-year-old man at Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with knowingly take part supply prohibited drug of large commercial quantity.”

MacGill reportedly owed $1000 cocaine debt to one of the men who assaulted him, threatened him with a gun and demanded money. The cricketer was allegedly held for an hour before being driven to Belmore where he was released.

The charges against MacGill carry a potential maximum penalty of life in jail.

OpIndia Staff
