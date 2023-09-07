Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Police arrest Anandabazar Patrika journalist after report on hooch dealers in Kharagpur,...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Police arrest Anandabazar Patrika journalist after report on hooch dealers in Kharagpur, BJP says

Following the article, the administration and police allegedly got rattled, leading to the arrest of a few drunkards in the area. Adhikari said it was done to contain the public outrage in the backdrop of hiding the main operators of the illegal business.

OpIndia Staff
Suvendhu Adhikari
Anandabazar Patrika journalist arrested in WB (Image: India Today/X/NDTV)
5

On 7th September, leader of the opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MLA Suvendu Adhikari said that Anandabazar Patrika journalist Debmalya Bagchi was arrested after a report on hooch dealers was published in the newspaper. Accusing media and left-liberals of maintaining silence on the arrest, he narrated the chronology of events that led to Bagchi’s arrest.

On 27th August 2023, the Kharagpur edition of Anandabazar Patrika published a report highlighting hooch traders operating from houses in the residential area of Sanjoal in Ward No 24 of Kharagpur Municipality.

As per the report, Basanti Das and other women of the locality formed a group and worked together to lawfully obstruct the illegal trade of illicit alcohol in the area.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari pointed out that because of the unrestricted trade of illicit alcohol or hooch in the area, the teenagers were getting involved, and the ward atmosphere became unsafe for the women. They went to the police seeking help but they were reluctant to act. Furthermore, the women sought help from the local councilor and chairperson of the Municipality but could not get anyone to act on their complaint.

Following the article, the administration and police allegedly got rattled, leading to the arrest of a few drunkards in the area. Adhikari said it was done to contain the public outrage in the backdrop of hiding the main operators of the illegal business.

Interestingly, on 28th August, the relatives of hooch traders filed a complaint against the women who initially went to the police to file a complaint against the illegal business. Police sprung into action and filed an FIR under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. In the complaint filed on 27th August, the complainant accused the women of attacking them and using castist slurs. She also accused the woman of pulling her clothes and injuring her.

On 7th September, Anandabazaar Patrika published another report highlighting the hooch dealers’ attack on Basanti Das and other complainants.

The report pointed out that seven houses in the area are indulged in the business of illicit hooch trade in the area. The women have been complaining about it for over two years, but the police or the administration took no concrete action.

As per the report, the dealers surrounded the houses of the complainants and kicked the door. They demanded to withdraw the complaint. The woman called the police, but they arrived around one hour after the call. However, the police claimed they reached the spot soon after receiving the call.

Journalist Debmalya Bagchi was allegedly picked up by the police from his residence in the aftermath of the reports published by Anandabazaar Patrika.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal Kharagpur, Anandabazar Patrika news, Kahragpur hooch
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Parliament of World’s Religions cancels talk by Vivekananda Kendra Vice President Nivedita Bhide after vicious campaigns by leftists and Islamists

Gopal Tiwari -
Nivedita Bhide boasts an impressive literary record with more than 15 published books to her name. She conducts regular yoga teachings and spiritual retreats worldwide, imparting her wisdom.
News Reports

‘If the law is same for everyone, why my son faces NSA and Udhay Stalin does not’: Manish Kashyap’s mother writes to President Murmu

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Kashyap's mother demanded that if the constitution is same for all then Udhaynidhi Stalin should be booked under the NSA too. Moreover, she demanded that an independent committee formed by the Supreme Court should investigate the video of the migrant Bihari labourers.

Watch Sanjeev Sanyal demolish Devdutt Pattnaik’s attempts to claim ‘Bharat’ is Brahminical imposition, while ‘India’ is ‘secular’ and ‘pluralistic’

Udhayanidhi Stalin, his statement on Sanatan Dharma and 3 steps to tackle it: Annamalai, following the money trail and painstaking groundwork

Udhaynidhi Stalin claims not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to open new parliament was caste discrimination, forgets his own party voted against her

Explore the Nishkalank Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, where sea waves anoint Lord Bholenath, read how sacred Dhwaja is protected even during high...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rabies virus has a 100% fatality rate, and India is ‘world leader’ in Rabies deaths: Read about the dangers of stray dog problem

Rukma Rathore -

As Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ releases, Sameer Wankhede gets major relief from CAT in Rs 25 crore bribery case against him

OpIndia Staff -

TMC plans an agitation to hide their corruption, writes letters to Delhi police seeking permission: Here is why centre withheld MNREGA funds from Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

‘Even those with specific roles have got bail’: Delhi court says while granting bail to Md Khalid, accused in Ratan Lal’s murder in 2020...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP will take one-sided decisions if opposition boycotts special session of parliament, there should be debates: Jairam Ramesh of Congress

ANI -

Parliament of World’s Religions cancels talk by Vivekananda Kendra Vice President Nivedita Bhide after vicious campaigns by leftists and Islamists

Gopal Tiwari -

Sanatan Dharma should be compared with HIV, leprosy, Udayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing with dengue, malaria: DMK MP A Raja

OpIndia Staff -

‘If the law is same for everyone, why my son faces NSA and Udhay Stalin does not’: Manish Kashyap’s mother writes to President Murmu

OpIndia Staff -

Udhayanidhi Stalin claims BJP is distorting his ‘Annihilate Sanatana’ statement, alleges BJP leaders demanding action based on ‘fake news’

OpIndia Staff -

“Love Jihad Band Karo”: Buddhists in Ladakh protest against Manzoor Ahmed marrying Buddhist girl and converting her to Islam, demand anti-conversion law

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,705FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com