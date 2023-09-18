On Monday, September 18, Congress President and leader of the opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tried to take a dig at the Central Government by calling the G20 Summit the G2 Summit during his address in the house on the first day of the special session of the Parliament. BJP responded with a jibe at the Gandhis and Congress leaders’ devotion towards them. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a side-by-side video of the wordplay on X (formerly Twitter).

Mallikarjun Kharge was immediately corrected by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who told him it was G20 Summit.

To which Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The zero was covered with a lotus (the election symbol of the ruling party, BJP)”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly reacted to the remarks made by LoP Kharge. Responding to him, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “He sees only 2G, One G and Son G,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while responding to Kharge.

The special session of the parliament was inaugurated by PM Modi at the old parliament complex but will move to the new parliament on September 19.